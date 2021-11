The Storm Lake City Council on Monday approved the first reading of an ordinance to reduce the number of library board trustees from nine to five. There are currently six members on the Storm Lake Library Board, and Vice President Jim Eliason said one of the trustees is retiring. It's been difficult for the Library Board to get nine members. Eliason said there have been several instances where the board had to table meetings due to a lack of a quorum, including three times this year.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO