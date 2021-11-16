ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks rise on Wall Street after retail sales post big gain

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from key retailers and an encouraging update on consumer spending. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 2:53 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131 points, or 0.4%, to 36,218 and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%....

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
koamnewsnow.com

Is the Stock Market Going to Crash Again?

The market will crash again. That is inevitable. The only real question is when will it happen?. Let’s be clear: there are lots of reasons to believe the market could crash soon. Skyrocketing inflation , stretched valuations , and a critical labor shortage each could pose risks to the market on their own. Put them all together in a situation like we have today, and the danger certainly seems to multiply.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

Biden's infrastructure law is a boon for Caterpillar. Salesforce's earnings is around the corner, and it's betting big on the upcoming holiday sales. Visa and Amazon are at loggerheads over fees, but there's a lot more to Visa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is the mostwidely followed stock index,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tech stocks turn solidly lower midday Monday as benchmark 10-year Treasury punches up to 1.60% to start Thanksgiving week

The Nasdaq Composite on Monday pivoted into negative territory, and the broader stock market was off its best levels of the session, as Treasury rates rose, putting pressure on the yield-sensitive index. The Nasdaq was trading near the lows of the session, down 0.8% at around 15,930, after setting an intraday record earlier at 16,212.23. The downturn for the benchmark came as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 1.60%, from 1.535% on Friday afternoon. The rise in yields comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated by President Joe Biden for a second term as head of the U.S. central bank, as had been widely expected. Meanwhile, the other benchmarks were trading solidly higher but off their best levels. The S&P 500 index was trading off 0.3% at around 4,712, after establishing an intraday all-time high at 4,743.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.6% higher at roughly 35,825. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and see an abbreviated session Friday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Technology Stocks#Home Depot#Treasury#Americans#The Commerce Department#Bmo Wealth Management#Marketplace Etsy#Nike#Tapestry#Target#Macy#Ec
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher as Biden renominates Powell as Fed chief

Stocks started a holiday-shortened week on a positive note Monday as President Joe Biden announced he would nominate Jerome Powell to serve a second term as Federal Reserve chairman. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 87 points, or 0.2%, to 35,689, while the S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 4,718.93 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% to 16,140.15.
STOCKS
WSAV News 3

A late afternoon slump leaves major US indexes mostly lower

(AP) — A late drop robbed the S&P 500 of another record high on Wall Street Monday and left major indexes mostly lower after being up for much of the day. The S&P 500 ended 0.3% lower. It was up as much as 1% earlier. The Nasdaq fell 1.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]
STOCKS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Seekingalpha.com

Wall Street Breakfast: Retail On The Radar

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. Investors are hoping to get a better assessment of the U.S. economy today amid a flurry of data on the retail sector. Walmart (WMT) will kick off a busy week of earnings before the market opens, giving some insight into what executives have to say about the all-important holiday season. Home Depot (HD) will also report on same-store sales, while commenting on how it's countering supply chain disruptions to keep up with strong building demand.
RETAIL
cityindex.co.uk

US open: Stocks mixed as retail sales jump, despite rising prices

FTSE -0.07% at 7346. US stocks are set to open mixed but with just mild gains or losses, with retailers’ quarterly earnings and retail sales data in focus. Retail sales surged higher in October, jumping 1.7% month on month, well up from the upwardly revised 0.8% from September and ahead of the 1.4% expected.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street opens higher on J&J, Big Tech gains

Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday, as Johnson & Johnson and big technology stocks led gains at the end of a week scarred by deepening concerns over prolonged inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 42.55 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 35,963.78.
STOCKS
Daily Camera

Sovos bests Wall Street sales expectations in first quarter post-IPO

Sovos Brands Inc. (Nasdaq: SOVO), a formerly California-based food-brand company that planted its headquarters flag in Louisville this year just before going public, saw its sales grow in the third quarter, the company’s first since its initial public offering in September. The company — owner of Colorado-born brands Noosa Yoghurt...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
connectcre.com

NYC Multifamily Sales Post Big Gains in Q3

New York City’s multifamily market experienced a significant uptick in activity on both a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis during the third quarter of 2021, Ariel Property Advisors reported. Across the four boroughs tracked by Ariel, Q3 saw 85 transactions across 199 properties that totaled $2.65 billion in gross consideration. One...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
investing.com

My Top 2 Bank Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings

Canadian bank stocks have enjoyed a big 2021 on the back of a broader economic rebound. Moreover, Canada’s top financial institutions have also been able to draw down on the provisions for credit losses set aside. This opened the door for bigger profits. Today, I want to look at two of my favourite bank stocks to snatch up before the final batch of 2021 earnings. Let’s jump in.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Buffett Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

The Oracle of Omaha has delivered a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's share price since the beginning of 1965. This trio of Buffett stocks offers an excellent blend of growth and value. When it comes to making bank in the stock market, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy