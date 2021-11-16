ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What We Can All Learn From Gary Vaynerchuk

By Bryan Elliott
Inc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was trying to remember the exact day when I met Gary Vaynerchuk. It might have been at a private dinner hosted by the organizers of one of the most progressive social media events at that time, the BlogWorld Conference in 2008. I was sitting at the table with a small...

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

How Did Gary Vaynerchuk Sell a Million Books in 24 Hours? NFTs.

For almost any writer, it can be difficult to find an audience for the book you’ve written. If you’re a celebrity with a memoir, that’s one thing; if you’re a politician with a network in place, that’s another. And then there’s what entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk did in order to promote his forthcoming book Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success. Here’s a hint: NFTs are involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVOvermind

Six Life Lessons We Can Learn From Bobby Axelrod

There are many ways to describe Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). The description that reigns supreme above all is a one-word wonder: Billionaire. According to Axelrod, being a billionaire is simply like being a girl with a good bust, or one with pretty eyes. Whenever a billionaire walks into a room, they already know what everyone is after. Through the seasons, Axelrod and his team have kept viewers glued to the screen thanks to his cold brush with the long arm of the law, and his protégé, Taylor ( Asia Kate Dillon), who nearly beat the master at his own game. While Axelrod as a character is your typical hedge-fund boss who’s larger than life, underneath lies a human with wisdom beyond his years. Here are a couple of life lessons we can borrow from him:
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Vaynerchuk
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Mel Robbins
Person
Seth Godin
AceShowbiz

Adele Reveals Dating Rich Paul Makes Her 'Love' Herself for the First Time

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey during her 'One Night Only' concert special on CBS, the 'Easy On Me' songstress gushes over her boyfriend by calling him 'hilarious' and 'very smart.'. AceShowbiz - Adele is getting candid about her romance with Rich Paul. In a sit-down interview during "Adele...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Hello from the other side—well, from across the pond to be specific. Almost four months after Adele and Rich Paul had fans rolling in the deep when they went public with their romance, the two have taken the next big step in their relationship: flying to Adele's native home of the U.K. together as a couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Cards#The Blogworld Conference#Blogworld#Universal Pictures#P L#Pepperdine University#Html#Myspace
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
TENNIS
hngn.com

How Adele Achieves Weight Loss in 2 Years Which Helps Her Survive Divorce

Adele, a British singer, shared how she overcame a tumultuous divorce from businessman Simon Konecki. The star stated that losing weight helped her get through a tough time in her life. Adele's fans noted that following her divorce from her spouse, she underwent a dramatic transformation and dropped weight. In...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

American Music Awards 2021: Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge, More of the Hottest Couples on the Red Carpet

Red carpet date night! Ahead of the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, celebrity couples stepped out in style on the red carpet. Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, struck a pose in all-black outfits outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair got engaged in May 2010, one year after welcoming their son, Cassius, when the 52-year-old Grammy winner proposed during a Florida concert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Dave Chappelle Laughs Off His Canceled Fundraiser

Over a month has passed since the premiere of The Closer, Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix stand-up, and countless people are still critical about some of the jokes that he made about the transgender and LGBTQ+ communities. Contrary to the relentless backlash that the comedian has been receiving on social media following the release of The Closer, it has yet to be seen that Dave Chappelle has actually been canceled.
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse could fracture the world as we know it — letting people 'reality block' things they disagree with and making polarization even worse

The so-called metaverse could give us our own virtual echo chambers and tailored realities. Experts told Insider the result could be a fractured reality where we all exist in different worlds. In the metaverse of the future, two people could be walking down the same street and see very different...
INTERNET
TMZ.com

Wisconsin Parade Person of Interest Is Local Rapper, Used SUV in Music Video

11:11 AM PT -- Cops just announced Brooks Jr. faces 5 counts of first degree intentional homicide. 10:11 AM PT -- TMZ has confirmed the person of interest as Darrell Brooks Jr. A law enforcement source tells us Brooks was fleeing another incident when he barreled through the parade. We're told there will be an investigation into how the parade route was secured and where those failures took place.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy