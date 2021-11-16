ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

I'm Not Ugly. I Just Wear Glasses.

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When was the last time you saw a celebrity on the red carpet sporting eyeglasses? What about a magazine cover? In movies, she's all that because she took her glasses off. Mia Thermopolis wears glasses. Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi doesn't. Toula Portokalos took off her glasses and coincidentally, got the guy...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ciara Dazzles Sparkles in a Studded Chocolate Dress With Pointy Caramel Louboutin Pumps at ACE Awards

Ciara was just one of the famous faces that stepped out to attend the Accessories Council awards Tuesday evening. Held at Cipriani 42nd St. in NYC, the “Goodies” hitmaker showed off a nude head-to-toe outfit for the fashionable event. Ciara dressed in a sparkling milk chocolate brown number courtesy of designer LaQuan Smith, whom she presented the ACE Hero Award last night. The tonal gown from Smith’s spring ’22 collection features allover glittering studs with a high neck, long sleeves and thigh-high slit. The “Level Up” singer — who launched her own line called LITA by Ciara, last summer — styled the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I Wear Chunky Sweaters 4 Times Per Week, and I'm Eyeing These Chic Styles Now

In my opinion, there are few things in life that are better than cozying up in a chunky sweater in the wintertime. I reach for my thickest knits as soon as the chilly weather hits, basically wear them four or so times per week, and don't take them off until mid-April, so I need to make sure that I stock up on the best ones. And this winter, it seems the options are especially good. Dare I say that I have managed to find the best chunky sweaters maybe ever?
whowhatwear

I'm a Basics Snob, and This $35 T-Shirt Just Changed the Game

Something you may or may not know about me is that I take my basics, especially my T-shirts, very seriously. After all, I choose them 99% of the time when I get dressed, so for me to add one to my collection means it must be worth it. Not only that, but my reputation is also on the line, so if I'm about to recommend something, it better be good.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Glasses#Prada#Eyeglasses#Contact Lenses#Americans
allears.net

5 Things I’m Wearing at the Theme Parks This Holiday Season

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s the most wonderful time of the yearrrrrrrrrrr!. The holiday season is already upon us at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando (no it’s not too early, we will...
ORLANDO, FL
Well+Good

For ‘Just Stepped Off the Slopes’ Rosy Cheeks, I Tried This Celeb-Beloved Multi-Stick—And I’m Hooked

Frigid temps and frozen toes aside, winter has its upsides. Cozy nights by the fireplace, lounging in all-things soft and snuggly, getting loose with a little après—these are all good, wintery things. One of the most underrated cold-weather perks, IMO? Perfectly rosy cheeks you can only get by stepping out in cold. Maybe it's my writerly brain trying to romanticize the chilly, dreary season, but there's something to be said about that seemingly flawless flush that comes with frosty weather.
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

I’m Only Putting These Ugly Sweater-Inspired Crocs On My Christmas List This Year

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Well, not really, thanks to global warming, but brands are still ready to get you into the holiday spirit. For this season of good tidings, Crocs is launching an ugly Christmas sweater clog. Finally, comfy shoes to go with all the hideous, hilarious, and downright perfect holiday sweaters hanging in your closet.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
thezoereport.com

The 5 Boot Trends I’m Actually Going To Wear This Winter

If there’s one thing I’m always adding to my shopping cart, it’s a colorful new sneaker — during work-from-home, I haven’t needed anything dressier. But as winter and the real world creep in, I know I’m long overdue to invest in some big-girl boots. As a fashion editor, it’s my job to know the trends, and my work often requires me to attend appointments for upcoming collections or run samples all over New York, leading me to see tons of shiny, new things. However, I still have my middle-of-the-night impulsive shopping moments, and new boots have been weighing on my 3-AM mind. Throughout this season’s appointments, the sneaker-enthusiast in me has been sizing up the trendy winter boots that make a case for straying from my usual trainers.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Madelyn Cline Proves Hip-Cutout Dresses Are Very Much a Thing With Her AMAs Look

Madelyn Cline caused the temperature to rise at least 10 degrees in Los Angeles when she attended the American Music Awards on Sunday. The Outer Banks star, who presented the favorite trending song award during the show, walked the red carpet in a dress we'll likely still be thinking about an entire week from now. Trading in the usual crop tops and cutoff shorts we're used to seeing her wear in character as Sarah Cameron, Madelyn rocked a black Mônot gown featuring two sets of cutouts — one at her ribs and one at her hips — and a trendy halter neckline. And because those details weren't head-turning enough on their own, the back solely featured two small straps and dipped dangerously low.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Get Away With Sneakers During the Holidays With These 4 Styling Tricks

We've found our way back to holiday season, and it's about that time when heel phobias are at an all-time high — particularly if you've still yet to bounce back from the comfy style of dress last year brought on. Fear not. It turns out there are plenty of glammed-up sneakers on the market waiting for this very moment, and they mesh pretty well with a holiday getup.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Festive Tights Are the MVP of Holiday Dressing

POV: You're up to your neck in holiday-party invites (or maybe you're even hosting an intimate affair yourself), and like clockwork, you've found yourself gazing into a closet full of clothes with seemingly "nothing to wear." Maybe you've pulled together a final round of top contenders, yet it feels incomplete. The missing component? A pair of festive tights.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Pajama Party: Perfect the Trend With These Styling Tips

This isn't the first time we've seen pajamas go from bedtime staple to cocktail wear, but it may just be the best few takes on the trend. Fashion pros and celebs alike are embracing the easy separates — and while our first thought was this: if someone's giving us the opportunity to wear our comfiest sleep-time staples right out on the street, why wouldn't we?! That impulse was also checked with visions of the not-so-well-executed takes on the trend that make them look, well, more like pajamas and less like evening wear.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Cardi B Looks Ready for Business in a Baby Blue Suit and Cherry Red Stilettos

Cardi B is no stranger to complementary color clashing. The star meant business yesterday as she headed into an office building in New York in full formal attire. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper mixed primary and pastel color shades in a suit with a sky blue, double-breasted blazer featuring gold buttons on the cuff of the star’s sleeves; she also modeled a pair of matching trousers to complete the suit and paired the look with a bright red collared shirt. For footwear, the 29-year-old wore a pair of red pointed-toe pumps. The patent leather shoes featured a shiny exterior and high stiletto heels, set...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home. The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings. On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Wows in a Daring Cutout Dress With Strappy Crystal-Embellished Sandals at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Megan Thee Stallion made waves with her look and her speech at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards Monday night. The “Savage” rapper was photographed arriving at the Rainbow Room in New York City, where the event was held, sporting a head-turning black custom Mônot spring ’22 dress featuring long sleeves with cut-out details that gave way to gloves. She styled the belly-bearing number with a sparkling clutch, earrings and a pair of strappy, glittering sandals. She wore Jimmy Choo’s Josefine sandal and carried the brand’s Eclipse clutch. At the ceremony, she was honored by legendary hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Glam in White Suit, Diamonds, Feathered Coat & Pointy Boots at ‘Power Book ll: Ghost’ Premiere

Mary J. Blige stepped out in a glamorous white outfit to walk the red carpet last night at the NYC premiere of her Starz show “Power Book ll: Ghost.” Wearing head-to-toe white, the Grammy-winning artist donned a long feather-covered coat over a sleek white pantsuit completed with a tie. For shoes, she opted for a pair of ivory pointy-toed leather boots. Pulling things together seamlessly, Blige added some oversized silver hoop earrings and two massive diamond rings, one on each finger, which she showed off for the cameras. The 50-year-old hitmaker-turned-actress, who’s also known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” has been making waves with show-stopping looks since she hit the scene in the early ’90s. Always one to have fun with her outerwear and footwear, she attended the Bottega Veneta spring ’22 fashion show last month wearing a $22,000 coat by the luxury label. Shop white leather boots for the winter season ahead. To Buy: Schutz Mikki Mid Leather Bootie, $148; schutz-shoes.com   To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Shake-Ya Feather Over the Knee Boot, $320; nordstrom.com To Buy: Aldo Lille Mid-Calf Block Heel Boot, $180; aldoshoes.com Click through the gallery to check out Mary J. Blige’s red carpet style evolution.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy