I'm Not Ugly. I Just Wear Glasses.

If there’s one thing I’m always adding to my shopping cart, it’s a colorful new sneaker — during work-from-home, I haven’t needed anything dressier. But as winter and the real world creep in, I know I’m long overdue to invest in some big-girl boots. As a fashion editor, it’s my job to know the trends, and my work often requires me to attend appointments for upcoming collections or run samples all over New York, leading me to see tons of shiny, new things. However, I still have my middle-of-the-night impulsive shopping moments, and new boots have been weighing on my 3-AM mind. Throughout this season’s appointments, the sneaker-enthusiast in me has been sizing up the trendy winter boots that make a case for straying from my usual trainers.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO