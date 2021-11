I'm pretty sure that every fashion person has had this thought at least once in their life: I wish I could just upload a picture of a fashion 'fit, and the internet would show me where I could find everything. Well, allow me to inform you that in 2021, that dream has officially become a reality, and it's all thanks to Amazon's StyleSnap. It's simple. Just open your Amazon app, tap the camera icon in the search bar, add a picture, and wait for a curated list of pieces to appear that look similar to the items from the image you uploaded.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO