Wichita, KS

Great Plains Nature Center snake which escaped 3 months ago turns up in an unexpected place

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A snake that escaped from its enclosure at the Great Plains Nature Center turned up in an unlikely place.

According to the center’s Facebook page, a rat snake was able to get out of its enclosure three months ago.

“He just got out. A little hole that was left in the enclosure. It wasn’t quite sealed all the way. They are incredibly resourceful, and they can get into the tiniest little spaces,” Emily Davis, Great Plains Nature Center.

The center said they searched high and low, but the snake did not turn up. Finally, the snake turned up in a supply drawer last week.

“And I just pulled the drawer open, and he was just sitting in there, and I liked screamed incredibly loud, it was very surprising,” added Davis.

The Great Plains Nature said the snake was pretty peckish when it was found and is “grounded” for sneaking out.

“He was a little cold without his heat lamp, and he was just a little skinny,” added Davis. “I think he was glad to be back where there was water and food and heat.”

The center went on to say that snakes can go for a surprisingly long time without eating. Some can reduce their metabolic rate drastically, curbing their caloric needs by over 70%. The rat snake is adapted to survive with lean conditions.

Real-life reindeer join Topeka Zoo for popular Zoo Lights event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is launching its second annual Zoo Lights event Friday. This year, the zoo is hosting a few furry friends for the popular event. During Zoo Lights, guests can interact with three real-life reindeer. Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said these are “reindeer in training” on loan from the North […]
TOPEKA, KS
The best holiday lights in Kansas: Where to find them

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A lot of Kansas families have made visiting Christmas light displays part of their holiday traditions. Click the map to find some fun ones near you, or that may be worth a short drive. We want to add to the list, too. So submit your go-to favorites by entering the Holiday […]
KANSAS STATE
We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

