Great Plains Nature Center snake which escaped 3 months ago turns up in an unexpected place

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A snake that escaped from its enclosure at the Great Plains Nature Center turned up in an unlikely place.

According to the center’s Facebook page, a rat snake was able to get out of its enclosure three months ago.

“He just got out. A little hole that was left in the enclosure. It wasn’t quite sealed all the way. They are incredibly resourceful, and they can get into the tiniest little spaces,” Emily Davis, Great Plains Nature Center.

The center said they searched high and low, but the snake did not turn up. Finally, the snake turned up in a supply drawer last week.

“And I just pulled the drawer open, and he was just sitting in there, and I liked screamed incredibly loud, it was very surprising,” added Davis.

The Great Plains Nature said the snake was pretty peckish when it was found and is “grounded” for sneaking out.

“He was a little cold without his heat lamp, and he was just a little skinny,” added Davis. “I think he was glad to be back where there was water and food and heat.”

The center went on to say that snakes can go for a surprisingly long time without eating. Some can reduce their metabolic rate drastically, curbing their caloric needs by over 70%. The rat snake is adapted to survive with lean conditions.

