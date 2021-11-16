ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taryn Manning Sues John Singleton’s Crunk Pictures For Share Of ‘Hustle & Flow’ Profits

By Tom Tapp
 6 days ago

Actress Taryn Manning is suing a production company formed by the late director John Singleton , saying she is owed contingent compensation from Hustle & Flow , the 2005 film she appeared in. Singleton co-produced the picture.

Manning’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against Singleton’s Crunk Pictures LLC alleges breach of contract and seeks an accounting. She maintains that under a May 2004 agreement with Crunk Pictures she is entitled to “1% of 100% of the net profits derived from exploitation of the picture.”

Manning alleges she is owed at least $812,245 in the suit brought Friday. Deadline reached out to a legal representative for Singleton for comment, but did not hear back.

Manning’s accountant and attorney contacted various people about the money she is allegedly owed and a Crunk representative said on Sept. 21 that the company “does not owe plaintiff anything in connection with the picture,” the suit states.

The 43-year-old Manning is best known for portraying Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett in the Netflix original series, Orange Is the New Black .

Hustle & Flow starred Terrence Howard as a Memphis hustler and pimp who aspired to become a rapper. The movie won an Academy Award for best original song for It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp .

Howard filed a lawsuit in 2020 over the use of his image from the film in promotional materials for the show Empire , in which he also starred.

Hustle & Flow was produced by Singleton and Stephanie Allain. Singleton, who founded Crunk Pictures in 2004, died in April 2019 of a stroke at age 51.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Actress Sues Over Contingent Compensation from `Hustle & Flow’

A "Hustle & Flow" actress is suing a production company formed by the late director John Singleton, saying she is owed contingent compensation from the 2005 film he co-produced. Taryn Manning's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against Crunk Pictures LLC alleges breach of contract and seeks an accounting. She maintains...
Deadline

Deadline

