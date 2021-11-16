Fat Joe & Remy Ma Will Hold Down "The Wendy Williams" Show

WENDY WILLIAMS BREAKS HER SILENCE: Wendy Williams has released a statement on Instagram, giving fans an update on her health. The talk show host wrote, “HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.” She added, “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there. I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back.”

