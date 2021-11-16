ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fat Joe & Remy Ma Will Hold Down "The Wendy Williams" Show

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWendy Williams has been absent from her daily talk show due to health issues. It wouldn't be the first time that she's had to take time off of the air and by now, the production team is well aware that the show must go on. They've...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

countryliving.com

Wendy Williams Will Not Return To Her Talk Show Amid ‘Serious Complications’ From Graves’ Disease

The Wendy Williams Show is back—but without its host. Wendy Williams, 57, is “experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition,” per a statement posted to the show’s Instagram account on October 12. “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.” Instead, a series of guest hosts and panels will take Williams’ place.
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Elizabeth Wagmeister
Person
Remy Ma
Person
Bevy Smith
Person
Fat Joe
nowdecatur.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams & Stevie J!

WENDY WILLIAMS BREAKS HER SILENCE: Wendy Williams has released a statement on Instagram, giving fans an update on her health. The talk show host wrote, “HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.” She added, “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there. I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back.”
Radar Online.com

Ill-Looking Wendy Williams Rolls Around NYC In Wheelchair, Talk Show Host's Return Pushed Back Again As Ratings Soar Without Her

Wendy Williams was spotted being pushed in a wheelchair on Tuesday. This marks the first time she's been seen in more than one month as she continues to battle health issues. The 57-year-old star has been missing in action both on and off the screen. Wendy looked downcast as she was photographed leaving her Manhattan home, hours after news broke that her talk show is doing better without her.
enstarz.com

Wendy Williams Suffers Financial Downfall Amid Serious Health Battle?

Wendy Williams is said to be going broke even when she only missed weeks of her "Wendy Williams Show." Williams was initially scheduled to mark the new season of her show on September 20. Unfortunately, she had to push it back several times due to her health issues, including COVID-19 and mental health dealings.
AceShowbiz

Wendy Williams Spotted Being Escorted in Wheelchair While Her Daytime Show's Rating Rises Up

While continuing to take time away from her talk show to focus on her ailing health, 'The Wendy Williams Show' host is seen being wheeled from her apartment into a black SUV. AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is continuing to recover from "serious" health complications. In her first sighting after more than one month, "The Wendy Williams Show", who appeared sick, was spotted being escorted in a wheelchair.
International Business Times

Wendy Williams Is ‘Getting Better,’ To Return To Talk Show On Her Own Terms

Wendy Williams is returning to her eponymous daytime talk show on her own terms. The 57-year-old broadcaster has not been able to sit on her signature purple chair for “The Wendy Williams Show” ever since Season 13 premiered on Oct. 18. Her absence pushed producers to bring in several personalities to guest host the show.
