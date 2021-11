The Toronto Maple Leafs are giving Nick Ritchie a second chance on the top line. This completes the 25-year-old’s round trip of the line-up as he is right back to where he started the 2021-22 season. Ritchie has been on every line and played games with more than 15 minutes of ice time and games with under nine minutes. The second look comes on the same day as the Maple Leafs traded for another big body in Kyle Clifford. A message was sent and Ritchie heard it loud and clear.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO