Permian Basin Royalty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Shares of Travelers and Cisco are trading higher Monday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Travelers (TRV) and Cisco (CSCO) are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 156 points (0.4%) higher. Travelers's shares are up $5.01 (3.3%) while those of Cisco have risen $1.51, or 2.8%, combining for a roughly 43-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Goldman Sachs (GS) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Dow Inc. (DOW) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
