FOREST, Miss. (WTOK) - The Scott Central Rebels beat the Lake Hornets 54-25 in a big 2-A to remain undefeated on the season and move on in the playoffs. Lake kept up with the Rebels in the first quarter as they were the first team to score to go up 7-0. However, the Rebels would quickly respond with a touchdown and two-point conversion to take a 8-7 lead.

LAKE, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO