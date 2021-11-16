ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Scientists make strides toward an 'off-the-shelf' immune cell therapy for cancer

By University of California, Los Angeles
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmunotherapies, which harness the body's natural defenses to combat disease, have revolutionized the treatment of aggressive and deadly cancers. But often, these therapies—especially those based on immune cells—must be tailored to the individual patient, costing valuable time and pushing their price into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Now,...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Salk scientist on personal mission to fight pancreatic cancer

SAN DIEGO — November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Nov. 18 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day. On this day, people across the globe come together to raise awareness about the symptoms and risks of the disease, and the urgent need for earlier detection. According to data from pancreatic.org, more than...
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Teaching the Immune System to Attack Cancer with Greater Precision

To protect humans from COVID-19, the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines program human cells to translate the injected synthetic messenger RNA into the coronavirus spike protein, which then primes the immune system to arm itself against future appearances of that protein. It turns out that the immune system can also be trained to spot and attack distinctive proteins on cancer cells, killing them and leaving healthy cells potentially untouched.
CANCER
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tumor Penetrating Therapy Kills Pancreatic Cancer

This year 60,000 people will be told they have pancreatic cancer. Every 12 minutes someone dies of it. Pancreatic cancer is difficult to treat and even harder to beat. In fact, by 2028 pancreatic cancer will be the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States. But researchers have discovered a new therapy that may be able to give hope to patients.
CANCER
New Scientist

Cancer cells steal energy-generating parts from immune cells

Cancer cells can boost their own growth by stealing energy-generating parts from nearby immune cells. We already knew that some cell types grow nanotubes, tentacle-like structures made of a protein called actin. The nanotubes can let one cell link itself to another so the two can transport components including mitochondria – energy-generating structures – between them.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Kohn
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover sugar molecule on HIV-infected cell plays role in evading immune system

A new study by researchers at The Wistar Institute, an international biomedical research leader in cancer, immunology, infectious disease, and vaccine development, shows how key features on the surface of HIV-infected cells help the disease evade detection by the immune system. It also shows how these features can be disabled. The findings, published in PLOS Pathogens, are a first step toward a new class of treatment aimed at not just suppressing virus replication, but killing cells harboring persistent virus that prevent us from curing HIV infection.
CANCER
WebMD

Sales of Unproven, Unapproved Stem Cell Therapies Are Booming

MONDAY, Nov. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The sale of unproven and unapproved stem cell treatments has skyrocketed in the United States, according to a new five-year study. The study found a fourfold jump since 2016 in the availability of the treatments, which claim to do everything from relieving pain to slowing aging.
HEALTH
Medscape News

A Quest to Learn How Immune Cells Age

A key risk factor for severe COVID-19 is age, in part because the immune response weakens as we get older. But our understanding of this effect of age remains hazy, as the immune system is one of the most complex systems in the human body. In the hope of clearing...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cells#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Prostate Cancer#Stem Cells#Cell Reports Medicine#Stem Cell Research
onclive.com

Chemotherapy and Antiangiogenesis Therapy in Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Bradley Monk, MD, FACOG, FACS:Let’s transition to first-line metastatic cervical cancer. This can be either de novo stage IVB or recurrent cancer after chemotherapy and radiation. We call this first line. We don’t count chemotherapy or radiation as a line of therapy. Warner, we’ve established a historical chemotherapy backbone. Tell us about that historical chemotherapy backbone in first-line metastatic cervical cancer, and it’s a global standard.
CANCER
One Green Planet

Animal Therapy Proves Useful for Cancer Patients and Caregivers

Cynthia Ingram, an animal therapy coordinator at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, decided to include animal therapy as part of cancer treatment programs when her sister was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The program currently relies on one therapy dog to help their cancer patients. Though many therapy dogs can be...
CANCER
WNDU

Medical Moment: Therapy for metastatic cancer

Just over 7,000 people will die from metastatic melanoma this year. Over the past decade, doctors have used immunotherapy -- treatments that rev up the immune system -- to successfully treat melanoma patients. But immunotherapy doesn’t work for everyone. Now, researchers are testing a new combination of therapies they say may be key to wiping out metastatic cancer.
CANCER
Benzinga

Iovance Shares Tumble After Cell Therapy Data From Lung Cancer Trial

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) has announced additional data for LN-145 in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) enrolled in Cohort 3B of the basket study IOV-COM-202. The results demonstrate the feasibility of LN-145, a tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte TIL cell therapy in heavily pre-treated patients. Following one-time treatment with...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Cancer
USC News

How alike are the cancer cells from a single patient?

Even within a single patient with cancer, there is a vast diversity of individual tumor cells, which display distinct behaviors related to growth, metastasis, and responses to chemotherapy. To carry out these behaviors, each cancer cell uses its genes to make the needed molecules in a unique way known as its “gene expression signature.” To correlate gene expression signatures with cancer progression and chemotherapy resistance, a team of scientists led by Rong Lu from USC and Akil A. Merchant from Cedars-Sinai have introduced a new genetic technology in a study published in Nature Communications.
CANCER
Nature.com

Targeted therapy for LIMD1-deficient non-small cell lung cancer subtypes

An early event in lung oncogenesis is loss of the tumour suppressor gene LIMD1 (LIM domains containing 1); this encodes a scaffold protein, which suppresses tumorigenesis via a number of different mechanisms. Approximately 45% of non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC) are deficient in LIMD1, yet this subtype of NSCLC has been overlooked in preclinical and clinical investigations. Defining therapeutic targets in these LIMD1 loss-of-function patients is difficult due to a lack of 'druggable' targets, thus alternative approaches are required. To this end, we performed the first drug repurposing screen to identify compounds that confer synthetic lethality with LIMD1 loss in NSCLC cells. PF-477736 was shown to selectively target LIMD1-deficient cells in vitro through inhibition of multiple kinases, inducing cell death via apoptosis. Furthermore, PF-477736 was effective in treating LIMD1âˆ’/âˆ’ tumours in subcutaneous xenograft models, with no significant effect in LIMD1+/+ cells. We have identified a novel drug tool with significant preclinical characterisation that serves as an excellent candidate to explore and define LIMD1-deficient cancers as a new therapeutic subgroup of critical unmet need.
CANCER
Scientist

Training Immune Cells to Be Cancer Killers

For Christian Hinrichs, an oncologist who leads the cancer immunotherapy division at the Rutgers Cancer Institute, the search for effective treatments is more than just an interesting scientific question—it is a personal one. His own bout with cancer more than a decade earlier made him acutely aware of just how important it is to find therapies that completely eliminate tumors, steering his research toward engineering patients’ own cells to find and kill cancer cells and running clinical trials to bring these treatments into practice.
CANCER
stanford.edu

Unleashing the immune system to fight brain cancers

Many (many) years ago, as a budding cancer biology graduate student, I and my fellow first years attended a weeklong training program in Colorado to learn what cancer looks like inside the body. We examined tissue samples from lung cancer patients, poured over microscope slides of healthy and cancerous cervical...
CANCER
bcm.edu

Genomic alterations in advanced cancers reveal interactions with therapy

A novel way to look at cancer treatment resistance offers the possibility for identifying genetic mechanisms involved and alternative treatment approaches. A study led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and published in the journal Cell Reports, can help scientists make reasonable predictions of what genomic changes may happen in advanced cancer depending on the therapy received, how these changes may affect cancer progression and the possibility of preventing or minimizing outcomes with treatments.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Exploring Cancer Cell Similarity Within a Single Patient

Even within a single patient with cancer, there is a vast diversity of individual tumor cells, which display distinct behaviors related to growth, metastasis, and responses to chemotherapy. To carry out these behaviors, each cancer cell uses its genes to make the needed molecules in a unique way known as its “gene expression signature.” To correlate gene expression signatures with cancer progression and chemotherapy resistance, a team of scientists led by Rong Lu from USC and Akil A. Merchant from Cedars-Sinai have introduced a new genetic technology in a study published in Nature Communications.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy