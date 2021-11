Lung cancer is a potentially deadly disease that affects millions of people across the globe, including patients and their families. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States and more people in the country die from lung cancer than any other type of cancer. The LUNGevity Foundation, which advocates for lung cancer awareness, states lung cancer accounts for 12% of all new cancer diagnoses. Lung cancer does not discriminate based on gender or ethnicity. In fact, lung cancer is so prevalent that it claims more lives than colorectal, breast and prostate cancers combined.

