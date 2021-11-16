ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. military scrutinized for 2019 airstrike in Syria that allegedly killed dozens of civilians

CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. military is facing questions after a New York...

www.cbsnews.com

arcamax.com

US command faulted on probe of civilian toll in Syria strikes

WASHINGTON — U.S. Central Command failed to follow Pentagon procedures in handling whistle-blower allegations that dozens of civilians were killed in March 2019 airstrikes in Syria, the Defense Department’s inspector general determined. A Defense Department hotline operated by the inspector general received two separate complaints in August and September 2019...
MILITARY
The Intercept

The U.S.-Led Bombings That Ended the ISIS “Caliphate” Killed Scores of Civilians

In the cold, final months of 2018 and early 2019, the U.S.-led coalition ramped up its bombing and artillery campaign in eastern Syria as part of a final effort to strip away from the Islamic State any land the group still controlled. The air campaign had two aims: Weaken the ISIS forces on the ground, and push the remaining fighters and civilians south along the Euphrates River. Kurdish fighters, the coalition’s allies, would then take control of the bombed-out villages.
MILITARY
Real News Network

‘Infuriating’ report reveals ‘breathtaking cover-up’ of US airstrike that killed Syrian civilians

“Devastating.” “Disturbing.” “Horrific.” “Shameful.”. Advocacy groups, human rights defenders, fellow reporters, and other. of The New York Times were outraged Saturday after journalists Dave Philipps and Eric Schmitt published their investigation into a deadly 2019 US airstrike in Syria and all that followed. “This NYT report on the cover-up of...
MILITARY
pbs.org

What we know about a 2019 U.S. airstrike in Syria and its alleged cover-up

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
MILITARY
Asbarez News

U.S. Condemns Killing of Artsakh Civilian, Calls for Conflict Resolution

The State Department condemned the killing of an Artsakh resident outside of occupied Shushi by Azerbaijani forces, who opened fire on four civilian workers of the Artsakh Water and Sewage Service, killing 22-year-old Martik Yeremyan and injuring the other three. The Russian Defense Minister on Tuesday confirmed that shots had...
MILITARY
