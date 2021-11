Frank sits down with Gary Holt of EXODUS and ex-Slayer to discuss their album, Persona Non Grata, the meaning behind the title and the mixing intensity that went into it, his feelings on the popularity of his ‘Kill The Kardashian’ message, the influence his time with Slayer has on him moving forward, getting older while retaining the band’s speed and intensity, his thoughts on being part of the big 4 and much more!

