Since the opening of his first Charm City Cakes shop in Baltimore, Maryland back in March 2002, Duff Goldman has been giving cake lovers and avid bakers alike something to talk about (via Food Network). The creativity he puts into his cakes knows no bounds, and in just a matter of years, Goldman and his crew were thrust into Food Network stardom with their show "Ace of Cakes." The Charm City Cakes team showed off their impressive skills to viewers at home for five years until the program came to an end in 2011. However, that was just the beginning of Goldman's television career.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO