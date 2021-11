Kevin Plank sold $27 million worth of Under Armour Inc. stock in less than a week and the timing almost couldn't have been better. Plank, the executive chairman, brand chief and founder of Baltimore-based Under Armour, sold 863,322 of the sportswear maker's Class C shares on Nov. 4 and 5, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Those transactions netted Plank $18.8 million. He then sold another 386,678 Class C shares on Nov. 8 and 9, totaling another $8.2 million.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO