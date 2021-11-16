ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Exits Netflix Tonight; Set For 2022 Launch On Paramount+ Globally

By Dominic Patten
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31IQnm_0cyasbxG00

EXCLUSIVE: Star Trek: Discovery is heading home.

More than four years after the series starring Sonequa Martin-Green launched on what was then CBS All Access in North America and Netflix in the rest of the world, Discovery will be leaving the steamer as of midnight tonight.

In a just-closed deal between ViacomCBS and Netflix, the Shari Redstone-controlled company has ended the lucrative financial arrangement that launched Discovery back in 2017. In broad strokes, the bargain that then-CBS head honcho Les Moonves made with Netflix saw the latter paying the vast majority of Discovery ‘s hefty budget for the overseas rights. With the top-tier IP fully back in the fold, the plan is for Discovery to take flight on Paramount + around the globe starting next year.

The UK, Germany, Ireland, Austria and Switzerland will be among the first markets to stream Discovery on Paramount+ of the more than 20 countries the platform is available in outside of North America. ViacomCBS has said that as part of an accelerated expansion, it anticipates being in about 45 markets within the next year or so – and, of course, a high-profile brand like Star Trek will lead that charge.

In Canada, Discovery will stay on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave under the long-standing deal with the northern broadcaster.

No details were given of the deal that ViacomCBS and Netflix struck for the first three seasons of Discovery , but we hear it was in the healthy six figures. The arrangement removes any stake that Netflix had in the series.

There is a timely quality to the new deal as Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery is set to kick off  November 18 on Paramount+ in the States.

“As we rapidly expand our global streaming footprint, we are bringing more of our top titles home to ViacomCBS for Paramount+ markets around the world,” ViacomCBS Networks International streaming boss Kelly Day told Deadline today. “We have a strong global and local content pipeline that positions us for success across our regions, and repatriating beloved series like Star Trek: Discovery for Paramount+ is another step forward as we bring fans more must-watch series worldwide.”

Like a lot of media companies, CBS and Viacom — separately and since their reunion in late-2019 — have looked for opportunities to reduce costs as they ramp up streaming originals. Star Trek series had output deals with various parties, including Bell in Canada and Amazon and Netflix in much of the world. But CBS All Access was rebranded as Paramount+ in March, and its offerings expanded and went global starting over the summer.

Earlier this month, ViacomCBS reported having nearly 47 million streaming subscribers across all of its services. It hasn’t yet broken out specific numbers for Paramount+. In a move seen as a sign of the difficulty of expanding streaming across the entire world, ViacomCBS formed a joint venture with Comcast for the Sky Showtime platform, which is set to launch in Europe.

While Star Trek: Picard will still be on Amazon outside of North America and Star Trek: Lower Decks will be on the Jeff Bezos owned streamer outside the U.S., Canada and Latin America, the Starfleet shift off Netflix was hinted at earlier this year. Back at the end of September, Star Trek: The Original Series , Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Enterprise all left the streamer.

Now we know where the true final frontier is.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘We Are Lady Parts’ Renewed By Peacock & Channel 4 For Season 2

Peacock and UK’s Channel 4 have renewed the critically acclaimed musical comedy We Are Lady Parts from Nida Manzoor. The series, inspired by Manzoor’s experiences and from the rich and diverse cultural collectives and artists in London, follows the eponymous Muslim punk band, featuring geeky Ph.D. student and lead guitarist Amina Hussein (Anjana Vasan) and fierce and enigmatic front-woman Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey). Saira uses Amina’s desperation to find a husband as leverage, offering to hook-up dates for her if she agrees to join the band. Amina has never, ever met girls like this before, and soon gets swept up in their...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed For Season 2 By Paramount+

More adventures are on the horizon for the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar. Ahead of its Season 1 midseason finale, Paramount+ has renewed popular animated kids series Star Trek: Prodigy for a second season. The streamer has ordered a 10-episode second season for premiere sometime next year. The renewal announcement comes amid strong viewership for Season 1, which saw the top-performing premiere day out for any original animated kids series on the service, according to the streamer. Season 1 premiered on Thursday, Oct. 28 with a one-hour episode on Paramount+, with new episodes rolling out weekly on Thursdays through Thursday, Nov. 18....
TV SERIES
Deadline

Filming Wraps On Bridgerton Season Two

Filming wrapped on the second series of Netflix smash period drama Bridgerton over the weekend, with the show set to air next year. Creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen posted a photo of himself of himself hugging leads Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, declaring a “wrap on season two.” “So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year,” he wrote. “And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 2022.” Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, also posted a photo of himself at the wrap party on Instagram, saying his “heart was full.” The season two premiere has already aired for cast and crew, according to another of its stars, Nicola Coughlan, earlier this month. The 10-part series will pick up with a fresh set of scandals following the conclusion of season one, which became Netflix’s most-watched show of all time and has only recently been eclipsed by Squid Game. A third and fourth series of Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland drama have already been commissioned.
TV SERIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
Variety

‘Arcane’ Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

Netflix and Riot Games have confirmed that a second season of “Arcane,” the streamer’s hit “League of Legends”-based animated series, is officially on the way. The two companies made the announcement at the conclusion of a fan event on Saturday evening. “We’re beyond happy about the positive response to ‘Arcane’s’ first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and [French animation studio] Fortiche to deliver our second installment,” series co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee said in a statement. While details are still under wraps about the second season of the series, Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie...
TV SERIES
Variety

Paramount Delays Latest ‘Transformers,’ ‘Star Trek’ Movies

Paramount has announced its upcoming “Transformers” and “Star Trek” films have been delayed. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” a prequel in the sci-fi action franchise, has moved back a year. It was originally scheduled for June 24, 2022 and will now open on the big screen on June 9, 2023.  The still-untitled “Star Trek” movie was supposed to premiere on June 9, 2023, but it was delayed to Dec. 22, 2023 to accommodate the shift for “Transformers.” The next “Transformers” chapter is currently scheduled to hit theaters on the same day as an untitled Sony-Marvel blockbuster. “Star Trek” is opening alongside Disney’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Star Trek#Viacom#Cbs#Discovery#Bell Media#Ctv Sci Fi Channel#Crave
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Nov. 21

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find 30 premieres (including the highly anticipated Hawkeye; the returns of Gossip Girl and Saved by the Bell; and...
TV SERIES
stevivor.com

When do episodes of Star Trek Prodigy on Paramount+ air in Australia?

Star Trek Prodigy is the franchise’s third animated series, its first CG animated series and the first series designed for kids. Naturally, a lot of Australians want to watch it… and this guide will clue you up on how to do just that. All up, the series will run for...
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

How Star Trek: Discovery Formed Its Season 4 Federation

Ever since jumping into the 32nd century, Star Trek: Discovery has had a new lease on narrative life. In addition to the character consequences that organically come from an entire crew leaving their friends, family, and homes for a future entirely unknown, Season 3 began to delve into an exploration of what the Federation looks like centuries after most of the events featured in the Star Trek franchise. Last season, we found out what caused “The Burn,” the mysterious event that led to millions of Federation members dying when warp cores across the system near-simultaneously exploded. (Spoiler: it was a traumatized kid.) In Season 4, we will the Federation move on after that discovery, continuing to build back the foundation of the organization that has come to represent the hope at the heart of the Star Trek narrative.
TV & VIDEOS
news-shield.com

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Cast on Captain Michael Burnham, Family & Season 4

The crew of Star Trek: Discovery is ready to fly in Season 4 with Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) now at the helm. In Season 4, she and the U.S.S. Discovery crew will be facing a threat unlike any before — a mysterious anomaly, as seen in the trailer — and with Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
trekcore.com

First STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season 4 Photos and Titles Debut

We’re just ten days out from the return of newly-minted Captain Michael Burnham and the crew of Star Trek: Discovery, and as the promotional push for the new season begins, we’ve got your first look at new photos from Season 4 — and some episode titles for you to ponder.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4 Is About the Pandemic, but Is “Not a Downer”

“We were in lockdown as we went into writing this season,” Discovery showrunner Michelle Paradise told Decider during a recent press day for the series. “We were in lockdown when we started to shoot the season. But the pandemic, it was and is such a huge part of all of us as a global community … We couldn’t help but explore some of the things in our storytelling for Season 4, it was such a big thing.”
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Star Trek: Discovery pulled from Netflix outside the U.S. and Canada days before its Season 4 premiere

Under a deal signed by Les Moonves in 2017, Netflix paid for the vast majority of Discovery‘s hefty budget in exchange for the overseas rights. But ViacomCBS has ended the relationship for Season 4 and Discovery has been yanked as of Wednesday so that it could become a Paramount+ exclusive. What that means is that the many of Star Trek: Discovery's international fans who aren't able to subscribe to Paramount+ won't be able to legally watch Season 4 when it premieres Friday.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Best Episodes of 'Star Trek: Discovery' (So Far)

Star Trek: Discovery finally returns to Paramount+ on Thursday, November 18th for its fourth season. The series that heralded a new era of Trek follows mutineer-turned-Starfleet Captain, Michael Burnham, and the Starship USS Discovery as they face a completely changed galaxy after traveling into the future. Discovery has consistently taken...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy