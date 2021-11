WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is joining with other districts working to improve the support for career and technical education in Iowa. The Board of Education this week approved a memorandum of understanding for the Career and Technical Education Advocacy Consortium. Other districts that are part of the group include the Sioux City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Woodbine community schools – all of whom, along with Waterloo Schools, have taken some leadership in development of CTE programming across the state.

