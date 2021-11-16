Video: Firefighters battling 6-building blaze in north Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department is battling a fire on York Street involving six buildings. According to DFD, two firefighters have minor injuries.

DFD said the two-alarm blaze is not controlled at 4236 Josephine Street.

Video sent by Alex Ryan (in the player above) shows the extent and massiveness of the flames from the fire. The fire has spread as it was initially burning two buildings.









Photos courtesy of Denver Fire Department

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

*We originally reported the fire was on York Street but corrected it to Josephine Street, per Denver Fire’s Public Information Officer Greg Pixley.

