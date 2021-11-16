ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IN

Help grant foster children’s Christmas wishes

By Maria Flora maria.flora@reporter.net
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ravT_0cyar6uJ00

About 100 Boone County foster children need some extra love for Christmas.

This is the third year Sylvia’s Child Advocacy Center is partnering with Prevent Child Abuse Boone County, The Indiana Department of Child Services, and the community, to provide Christmas gifts for each foster child.

“They probably won’t get anything from their real parents, and they’re not in their natural environment,” Kassie Frasier, director of Sylvia’s Child Advocacy Center said.

Foster parents are not given Christmas allowances for the children and often care for multiple children under their roof. Project Reindeer Christmas Lists alleviates some of their burdens.

And Christmas gifts from the community “help make sure they feel loved and cared about during the holiday,” Frasier said.

Caregivers helped each child complete a wish list for the program to share with whomever would like to shop for the child. The cost to complete each child’s list is about $100.

Those who want to help may request wish lists and shop for a child or children from infants to teens, or may donate money and let someone else do the shopping.

The wish lists are numbered to identify the child to organizers, but shoppers never know the name of the child for whom they shop, Frasier said, adding, “It’s a fun way to give back and take care of those kids. Because they are our kids. They are all Boone County kids and ours.”

Service organizations often claim a few wish lists to fulfill as a group. Freedom Church and the Whitestown Lions Club, along with private citizens, took a few this year, Frasier said. About 40 are spoken for, leaving 60 children waiting.

Kay Jewelers offers a stuffed animal to customers during the holidays, and many elect to donate theirs to Reindeer Lists as an extra gift for each child.

Shoppers may drop off their purchases at SCAC before Nov. 30, or may want to bring their gifts to a community wrapping party at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Lebanon Police Department community room, 201 E. Main St., Lebanon.

The wrapping party is a fun community time with lots of cheer, Frazier said.

Donations of Christmas wrapping paper, bows and tape are also appreciated.

To request a wish list, email to courtney.long@dcs.in.gov.

For more information, email to noel@natt.network.

Make monetary donations payable to “Wish Lists” and mail or deliver them in person to: Sylvia’s CAC, 218 E. Washington St., Lebanon.

Online donations may be made at https://sylviascac.org/donate/, but be sure to note the money is intended for “Wish Lists.”

Sylvia’s Child Advocacy Center is the fiscal agent for Prevent Child Abuse Boone County.

Those who need a 501 C 3 tax number may email Frasier at www.sylviascac.org.

The Lebanon Reporter

The Lebanon Reporter

Lebanon, IN
