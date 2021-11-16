ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collection of beauty proprietors gather for a one-stop face shop

By Gus Pearcy gus.pearcy@reporter.net
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8GPx_0cyar3G800
Best Face Forward is planning a holiday open house. Pictured here are (from left) Heidi Susong, Kara Deckard, Kara Bell, Breanna Rutledge, Colin Haney and Anita Burns. The business is in the basement of the dental office at 1911 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Gus Pearcy | The Lebanon Reporter

Looking to improve your looks? Well, there’s a new business in Lebanon which will completely overhaul your mug. Best Face Forward is a body of businesses in the basement of Cartwright Family Dentistry.

Actually, it’s a group of four businesses by four entrepreneurs who want to help people feel better about themselves.

Sisters Heidi Susong, RN, and Kara Bell, NP, own Best Face Forward, which offers Botox cosmetic, dermal fillers and B-12 injections. They also offer a solution to that double chin called Kybella through an injectable technique.

The pair then brought in friends to offer more services in a one-stop face shop. The other beauty sculptors include:

Skin Addiction by Kara offers esthetician services such as dermaplaning, waxing and massages.

LashesbyBreee is Brianna Rutledge and she specializes in eyelash extensions.

Anita B Beauty by Anita Burns is also eyelash extensions, microblading and lip blush.

“I think it’s nice to have a place in Lebanon where you can get it all done,” Susong said. “And people can feel good about themselves.”

Susong’s and Bell’s father ran a local pharmacy for 26 years. Susong said it was always their dream to own their own business.

“Each of them have their own Facebook page that you can book through,” Colin Haney, the business manager, said. Susong credits him with helping the business so much.

Susong said the businesses will be holding a joint holiday open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 with booths from several vendors and appetizers from That Sports Bar.

“We’re going to be giving away gift cards,” Susong said. “We’ve actually done a lot of indoor events here throughout the summer.”

There will also be beer and wine available at the open house.

For more information, call 765-481-5779.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
The Lebanon Reporter

Lebanon, IN
