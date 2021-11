Washington secured two of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 41-37 loss to the Chargers. Washington has now been targeted at least three times in each of the last three games, but he failed to make much of an impact in Sunday night's loss. The 2018 second-rounder has played at least 32 snaps in each of the last four contests and has hauled in six of 13 targets for 73 yards and a touchdown while recording two carries for 13 yards during that time.

