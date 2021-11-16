ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. COVID cases start to rise again as the holidays approach

By Will Stone
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a worrying sign for the U.S. ahead of the holiday travel season: coronavirus infections are rising in more than half of all states. Experts warn this could be the start of an extended winter surge. The rise is a turnaround after cases had steadily declined from mid September...

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Said What is Going to Happen in America

Coronavirus cases are no longer declining, and the timing couldn't be worse, with the holidays approaching. Meanwhile, 65 million or so Americans are still unvaccinated—and many of them may never want to get the shot. What is next, then, for our divided country? Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on New Day this morning to offer a peek at what hat America may look like going forward. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Why COVID-19 is spiking in highly vaccinated states

The coronavirus pandemic is still going. And as we head into the winter months, there are a number of questions about what might happen in states with high vaccination rates and mitigation measures. Some highly vaccinated states have seen massive coronavirus surges as of late, which might be a sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is the "Bad News" About COVID Right Now, Virus Expert Warns

The coronavirus has been circulating in the U.S. for close to two years now. During this unprecedented time, the country has experienced several waves of high surges and declines. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reached new heights over the summer due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing rate of vaccinations. But over the past few months, things have quickly moved in the right direction. In early October, daily cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While these numbers have continued to fall, however, virus experts are now warning us not to let our guard down, because there is still bad news about the COVID pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Rutherford
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Chilling Warning

You think COVID is "over." Think again. Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, says we're only in the "first quarter" of the pandemic. Speaking on The Chad Hartman Show, he revealed five life-saving pieces of advice about the next surge, Long COVID and vaccines for kids. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
Times-Leader

COVID numbers rising again

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Belmont, Harrison and Monroe counties, local health department officials said. Harrison County Health Administrator Garen Rhome said 50 new cases reported in the past week represent an increase of 25 percent. For some time now, cases in the county had seemed to plateau.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Ames Tribune

COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Iowa, exceeding 500,000 total cases since the pandemic began

More than half a million Iowans have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to data released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The 9,067 new cases reported this week brought the state's total to 500,119 individual Iowans who have tested positive for the disease since it first reached the state last year. That means the coronavirus has infected about one in six Iowans at some point in the past two years.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Birmingham Star

COVID-19 cases rise in parts of U.S. amid sustained vaccination push

NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- COVID-19 cases are starting to climb again in select regions across the United States after stabilizing at a high level following this summer's surge of the Delta variant, White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci has said. "The only thing that's a little bit...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US authorizes Covid boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s

The United States authorized the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine boosters for all people aged 18 and older on Friday, as the world's hardest-hit country enters a new winter wave of the pandemic. The vast majority of those people becoming hospitalized or dying with Covid are unvaccinated, and the best way to control the winter wave would be to reach those people, rather than topping up the vaccinated, the critics said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC New York

Dr. Fauci Says Covid Cases Are Starting to Climb in Some Areas of the U.S.

Fauci's comments came just a day after the country reported a seven-day average of more than 82,000 new cases, up 11% from the week before. Nationwide cases were down 57% last week from the delta wave's peak this summer, but an influx of Covid patients in the Midwest and Northeast are fueling the sudden increase.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy