Xavier Woods & Mega Ran Comment On Putting Together Woods’ New WWE Theme Song

Freddie Prinze Jr's GEGGHEAD tackles video games, film, tabletop, and more, and for his next project, Prinze Jr. is diving into one of his other loves, professional wrestling. Prinze Jr. is a fan of wrestling but he also worked behind the scenes as a writer for WWE, and now he's bringing both experiences into his new wrestling podcast, which is titled WWFreddie - Wrestling with Freddie. The podcast is part of iHeartMedia's My Cultura Network, and Prinze Jr. revealed to PEOPLE that the show's first guess will be WWE superstar Xavier Woods, aka King Woods, who previously worked together on DC Universe All-Star Games.
Comments / 0