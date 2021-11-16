Xavier Woods & Mega Ran Comment On Putting Together Woods’ New WWE Theme Song

King Xavier Woods reportedly makes “little to no” additional money from the UpUpDownDown YouTube gaming channel that he built up for WWE. As reported on Tuesday, there are reportedly behind-the-scenes issues with WWE’s UpUpDownDown channel as many of the content creators have stopped creating content in solidarity with channel founder Woods due to a feeling that he’s being taken advantage of by a bad deal. It was noted that the creators do not plan on posting new content until Woods gets a better deal from WWE. The report stressed that this does not mean the end of UUDD, and ideally, things will resume as normal if the situation is rectified. You can click here for the original report.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO