ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Xavier Woods & Mega Ran Comment On Putting Together Woods’ New WWE Theme Song

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE King of the Ring winner Xavier Woods recently spoke with the Phoenix New Times and commented on working on his new entrance theme with Mega Ran. Woods said,....

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

WWE News: Xavier Woods Delivers Message to ‘Usurper’ Roman Reigns, Top 10 Superstars Who Stole The Rock’s Moves, Indi Hartwell Joins What’s NeXT

– WWE released a video of Xavier Woods calling out the “usurper” Roman Reigns ahead of tomorrow’s edition of SmackDown. Woods and Reigns will face each other in singles action tomorrow night. Woods noted, “I don’t care how many times you’ve main evented at WrestleMania! I will be at SmackDown and Friday, and when I see you, it’s yo ass!” That clip is available below:
WWE
FanSided

UpUpDownDown content creators pause to show solidarity with Xavier Woods

Fightful Select has reported that UpUpDownDown content creators have stopped making content for the channel in solidarity with founder Xavier Woods. You may have noticed that there hasn’t been much content produced for the channel, and that is reported because the content creators behind the channel feel that Xavier Woods is getting taken advantage of by a bad deal by WWE.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Woods
ComicBook

More Details on Xavier Woods Not Making Content for UpUpDownDown

With UpUpDownDown not releasing any full-length videos in nearly a month, Fightful Select dropped a new report on Tuesday stating that the members of the popular YouTube gaming channel were standing in solidarity with WWE star Xavier Woods, who many believe is currently in a bad deal with WWE regarding the channel. In a follow-up report later that evening, Sean Ross Sapp reported that Woods is receiving "little to no additional money" for the YouTube channel or his hosting role with G4 because of the downside guarantee in his contract.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On The WWE – UpUpDownDown Hold-Out, Xavier Woods’ Pay

King Xavier Woods reportedly makes “little to no” additional money from the UpUpDownDown YouTube gaming channel that he built up for WWE. As reported on Tuesday, there are reportedly behind-the-scenes issues with WWE’s UpUpDownDown channel as many of the content creators have stopped creating content in solidarity with channel founder Woods due to a feeling that he’s being taken advantage of by a bad deal. It was noted that the creators do not plan on posting new content until Woods gets a better deal from WWE. The report stressed that this does not mean the end of UUDD, and ideally, things will resume as normal if the situation is rectified. You can click here for the original report.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (11/10): AEW Dynamite Review, WWE NXT Ratings, Xavier Woods

Support for the Wrestling Inc. podcast is brought to you by ​MANSCAPED™​, who is the best in men’s below-the-waist grooming champions of the world. ​MANSCAPED™ offers precision-engineered tools for your family jewels. MANSCAPED™ just launched their fourth generation trimmer, The Lawn Mower® 4.0. You heard that right….The 4.0! Join over 2 million men worldwide who trust MANSCAPED™, with this exclusive offer for you… 20% off and free worldwide shipping with the code: WINC20 at manscaped.com.
WWE
Fightful

King Xavier Woods: "Gear Is Another Way You Speak To People Through Wrestling"

King Xavier Woods understands how personalized gear can help strengthen his connection with the fans. Over the past several years, Xavier Woods' star has reached new heights as his in-ring career and UpUpDownDown YouTube channel have blown up. The New Day member wears his heart on his sleeve and displays his passions with pride, often donning new attire that shows off his true self and love for everything from Power Rangers to Dragon Ball Z.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theme Music#Theme Song#Wrestlemania#Combat#The Phoenix New Times
ComicBook

Freddie Prinze Jr. Launching Wrestling Podcast with WWE's Xavier Woods as First Guest

Freddie Prinze Jr's GEGGHEAD tackles video games, film, tabletop, and more, and for his next project, Prinze Jr. is diving into one of his other loves, professional wrestling. Prinze Jr. is a fan of wrestling but he also worked behind the scenes as a writer for WWE, and now he's bringing both experiences into his new wrestling podcast, which is titled WWFreddie - Wrestling with Freddie. The podcast is part of iHeartMedia's My Cultura Network, and Prinze Jr. revealed to PEOPLE that the show's first guess will be WWE superstar Xavier Woods, aka King Woods, who previously worked together on DC Universe All-Star Games.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Xavier Woods Says He’ll Quit Wrestling When He Becomes Complacent, More

During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Xavier Woods commented on the amazing month he’s had so far, when he’s planning to retire from the pro wrestling business, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his successful month: “It feels like anything would when...
WWE
PWMania

Video: Roman Reigns Takes King Woods’ Crown At WWE SmackDown, Reigns Comments After The Show

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been declared the King of SmackDown. This week’s SmackDown on FOX main event saw Reigns battle King Xavier Woods for the right to control the blue brand. Paul Heyman, on behalf of Reigns, raised the stakes during the show as it was announced that the loser of the match would have to bend a knee to the winner, and acknowledge them. It was also stated that if Reigns lost and went against the stipulation, then WWE could strip him of the title and ban him from the brand.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Xavier Woods Wishes AEW Superstar Kenny Omega Well On His G4 Show

During last night’s episode of G4’s “Attack of the Show”, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods took some time to wish AEW Superstar Kenny Omega well while he’s dealing with several injuries. As you know by now, Omega is taking time off from AEW to undergo surgery for several nagging injuries. During...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Big E. Comments On Gable Steveson Joining WWE, Xavier Woods Getting More Opportunities

During a recent interview with Planeta Wrestling, WWE Champion Big E. commented on Xavier Woods getting more opportunities in WWE, Gable Steveson’s recent WWE signing, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On wanting to see Xavier Woods get more opportunities: “Yeah, that’s the dream,...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns vs Xavier Woods Had Unexpected Producer This Week On SmackDown

WWE continued the build for Survivor Series this week, and they presented a lot on screen. That wouldn’t have come together without the help of backstage producers and now we know who gets credit for working on certain segments on the show. According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Xavier Woods Wants His WWE Entrance Music To Be Inspired By 80’s Sitcom Theme

On the latest episode of the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, King Xavier Woods joined the show to talk about his relationship with fellow New Day members Big E and Kofi Kingston. The 2021 King of the Ring spoke about what it meant for him and Big E to break out as of late and take the next step that Kofi did back at WrestleMania 35 when he became WWE Champion.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE & G4 Teaming For Xavier Woods-Hosted Video Game Competition Series

WWE And G4 are teaming up for a video game competition series that will be hosted by Xavier Woods. WWE has announced that the series, which has yet to be titled, will premiere next year. Woods will host a show on Tuesday previewing G4’s upcoming content including Attack of the...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces Cameo Requests Now Available For Xavier Woods & Zelina Vega

WWE has announced that Cameo requests are now available for the two newest royal members of the company. Both Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega will be doing requests on the platform, though it’s noted that they are for a limited time only. The pricing for the Cameos are $425 each,...
WWE
411mania.com

Xavier Woods Hopes To Have Non-WWE Wrestlers On G4

In an interview with Cinema Blend, Xavier Woods said that he hopes to have wrestlers from companies other than WWE on his new G4 show, which could include AEW. Here are highlights:. On having wrestlers from everywhere on his show: “Possibly, nothing is out of the window. Being linked to...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Xavier Woods on AEW Stars Appearing on G4, Da Party Reuniting

With G4 returning and Xavier Woods now working as one of the gaming channel's hosts, the current WWE Superstar and King of the Ring sat down with Cinema Blend this week to discuss his new role. At one point, he was asked about the possibility of wrestlers from other companies, namely AEW, also appearing on the network. Woods didn't shut down the idea and even pitched reuniting "Da Party" from his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, which was originally comprised of himself, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze (who has since been released by WWE) and Adam Cole (now in AEW).
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy