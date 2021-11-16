ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Slovakia to restrict the unvaccinated to tame COVID surge

Cover picture for the articleBRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia is planning new restrictions on unvaccinated people in an effort to tame the latest surge of coronavirus infections that has caused a “critical” situation in the country’s hospitals, the prime minister said Tuesday. Prime Minister Eduard Heger said his government will vote Thursday on...

