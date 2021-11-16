ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Permian Basin Royalty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

New Haven Register
 6 days ago

DALLAS (AP) _ Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) on Monday reported earnings of $3 million...

www.nhregister.com

The Times-Reporter

CSB Bancorp Inc. announces dividend

CSB Bancorp Inc. recently announced a fourth quarter cash dividend of 31 cents per share on its common stock, payable Dec. 21 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 7.   CSB Bancorp Inc. is a billion financial holding company headquartered in Millersburg. It provides a complete range of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses.  For information: csb1.com.  This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: CSB Bancorp Inc. announces dividend
New Haven Register

TherapeuticsMD: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $47.4 million in its third quarter. The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. The woman's health care product company posted revenue of $25.4 million in the period. _____
InvestorPlace

7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
New Haven Register

Quarterly Atlantic City profits double from a year ago

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's nine casinos saw their gross operating profit more than double in the third quarter of this year, according to state figures released Monday. The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement figures show the casinos posted a collective gross operating profit of more than...
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketWatch

Apple Inc., Dow Inc. share gains lead Dow's 165-point jump

Powered by positive growth for shares of Apple Inc. and Dow Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Monday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 165 points (0.5%) higher, as shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Dow Inc. (DOW) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Apple Inc.'s shares have gained $2.86 (1.8%) while those of Dow Inc. are up $0.98 (1.7%), combining for an approximately 25-point boost for the Dow. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Chevron (CVX) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
MarketWatch

Ericsson to buy U.S. cloud company Vonage in $6.2 billion cash deal

Ericsson has agreed to buy U.S.-based global cloud-communications provider Vonage for $21 a share, with an enterprise value of $6.2 billion, the companies announced on Monday. The deal has been unanimously approved by Vonage's board of directors, and will build on Ericsson's aims to expand globally in wireless enterprise, "offering existing customers an increased share of a market valued at $700 billion by 2030," the Swedish telecoms-equipment maker said. The cloud-based Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) has over 120,000 customers and more than one million registered developers globally. Ericsson said the transaction would be earnings and free cashflow accretive before mergers & acquisitions from 2024 onwards. Vonage closed Friday at $16.37 per share. Ericsson shares fell 3.4% in Europe.
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

Biden's infrastructure law is a boon for Caterpillar. Salesforce's earnings is around the corner, and it's betting big on the upcoming holiday sales. Visa and Amazon are at loggerheads over fees, but there's a lot more to Visa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is the mostwidely followed stock index,...
investing.com

My Top 2 Bank Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings

Canadian bank stocks have enjoyed a big 2021 on the back of a broader economic rebound. Moreover, Canada’s top financial institutions have also been able to draw down on the provisions for credit losses set aside. This opened the door for bigger profits. Today, I want to look at two of my favourite bank stocks to snatch up before the final batch of 2021 earnings. Let’s jump in.
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

Lululemon Athletica's high-tech fabrics and strong community are a recipe for continued success. American Express is retaining its customer base while adding a new generation of spenders to its count. Over time, the best way to beat the market is to buy shares of great stocks and hold them for...
MarketWatch

Dow up 150 points on gains in shares of Travelers, Cisco

Shares of Travelers and Cisco are trading higher Monday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Travelers (TRV) and Cisco (CSCO) are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 156 points (0.4%) higher. Travelers's shares are up $5.01 (3.3%) while those of Cisco have risen $1.51, or 2.8%, combining for a roughly 43-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Goldman Sachs (GS) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Dow Inc. (DOW) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS

