Harry Styles felt 'so grateful' working with Chloe Zhao on surprise Eternals role

Harry Styles is breaking his silence and sharing his excitement about being a part of the MCU film!. At this point, everybody knows that the Eternals mid-credits scene introduced Thanos' not-so-purple brother Eros. The best part of the surprise is that the character is actually played by none other than Harry Styles. Now, the former One Direction member has spoken up about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and not surprisingly, he admits that he was eager to be a part of the Chloe Zhao movie for an obvious reason.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO