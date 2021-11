Reed Sheppard will be playing college basketball for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. The 5-star combo guard from London, Ky., just over 75 miles from Lexington, announced on Saturday morning that he has committed to the Wildcats. Louisville, Indiana, Ohio State, and Virginia were among his finalists, but the son of Wildcat basketball alums will carry on his parents’ tradition. His father, Jeff, was named the Most Outstanding Player in the 1998 Final Four during Kentucky’s 2nd championship run in 3 seasons.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO