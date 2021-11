After spending the holidays away from your besties, you’re extra thankful this year for a Friendsgiving comeback. To celebrate, you and your crew are planning a feast filled with pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and of course, all the turkey and gravy you can handle. Depending on where you live, you may be planning a backyard potluck, which will require you to put together an Insta-worthy tablescape and hang tons of twinkly lights to really make your foodie pics and group selfies stand out on your feed. You’ll also need some clever Friendsgiving puns to use for your Instagram caption when you post all the best moments from your gathering, because who doesn’t love a good pun?

