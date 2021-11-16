ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

2nd group of states challenges health worker vaccine mandate

By KEVIN McGILL
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. A second set of states has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The latest suit, dated Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 was filed in Louisiana on behalf of 12 states and comes less than a week after another lawsuit challenging the rule was filed in Missouri by a coalition of 10 states. "The federal government will not impose medical tyranny on Louisiana’s people without my best fight," Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a news release announcing the lawsuit. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A second set of states has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.

The latest suit, dated Monday, was filed in Louisiana on behalf of 12 states and comes less than a week after another lawsuit challenging the rule was filed in Missouri by a coalition of 10 states.

“The federal government will not impose medical tyranny on Louisiana’s people without my best fight,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a news release announcing the lawsuit.

Both lawsuits say the vaccine mandate threatens to drive away health care workers who refuse to get vaccinated at a time when such workers are badly needed. They also contend the rule issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services violates federal law and unconstitutionally encroaches on powers reserved to the states.

The Louisiana lawsuit quotes from Friday’s order by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocking a broader Biden administration vaccine mandate that businesses with more than 100 workers require employees to be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or wear masks and be tested weekly for COVID-19.

Borrowing language from the 5th Circuit, the Louisiana lawsuit calls the health care worker vaccine requirement a “one-size-fits-all” sledgehammer. In addition to Louisiana, the suit covers Montana, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.

The Missouri suit includes Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The Biden administration has not yet filed responses in either of the suits.

The Louisiana-based lawsuit was assigned to U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, an appointee of President Donald Trump. Any appeals of a Doughty decision would go to the 5th Circuit.

The Associated Press

Hospital saw surge in COVID-linked condition in kids

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Richmond hospital has seen a surge in cases of a coronavirus-related complication in children, officials said. The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU said that 15 kids were hospitalized at the same time last month with a rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus, WRIC-TV reported. It was the hospital’s highest peak since the pandemic started, officials said. Previously, they had two or three children hospitalized with the condition at a time.
RICHMOND, VA
The Associated Press

Malek drops out of lieutenant govenor race, endorses Bedke

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Idaho Republican lawmaker Luke Malek has dropped out of the race for lieutenant governor and endorsed Republican Speaker of the House Scott Bedke. The move announced Sunday leaves Bedke and Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings as the two Republican candidates in the race facing off in the May primary.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Report: Food insecurity remains high in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — About one out of every six Rhode Island households struggles to put enough food on the table, significantly lower than during the height of the pandemic last year, but higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to a report released Monday. Black and Latino households were particularly hard...
PROVIDENCE, RI
