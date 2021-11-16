ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astronomers Team up to Create New Method to Understand Galaxy Evolution

utoledo.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA husband-and-wife team of astronomers at The University of Toledo joined forces for the first time in their scientific careers during the pandemic to develop a new method to look back in time and change the way we understand the history of galaxies. Until now forging parallel but separate...

news.utoledo.edu

healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
#Starburst Galaxy#Galaxies#Spiral Galaxy#Astronomers Team#The University Of Toledo#S12#Smercina#Astrophysical Journal
Inverse

New technology could enable humans to travel at 7 million MPH

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
WKRC

A ninth planet in our solar system may have just been discovered

UNDATED (WKRC) - After what many consider to be the devastating loss of Pluto's planet status in 2006, experts say they may have discovered a new ninth planet in our solar system. Michael Rowan-Robinson, a leading astronomer and professor emeritus of astrophysics at Imperial College London, found that data gathered...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Hubble Space Telescope shows off never-before-seen epic views of the solar system's gas giants: Drastic changes are seen to the planets' atmospheres, including new storms on Jupiter

The Hubble Space Telescope is still not fully operational, but NASA and the European Space Agency continue to release new images taken by the space telescope, including never-before-seen images of the solar system's gas giants. The new images of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune show drastic changes to the planet's...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Astronomers discover enormous 'barrier' separating the center of the Milky Way from the cosmic ray sea

The center of the Milky Way may be even more bizarre than astronomers thought, according to a new study. For the study, a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing investigated a map of radioactive gamma-rays — the highest-energy form of light in the universe, which can arise when extremely high-speed particles called cosmic rays crash into ordinary matter — blasting in and around the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: Electric Propulsion Comes of Age With Psyche Mission to an Asteroid

When it comes time for NASA’s Psyche spacecraft to power itself through deep space, it’ll be more brain than brawn that does the work. Once the stuff of science fiction, the efficient and quiet power of electric propulsion will provide the force that propels the Psyche spacecraft all the way to the main asteroid belt between metal-rich asteroid also called Psyche.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dailygalaxy.com

At Dawn of the Human Species –Milky Way’s Central Black Hole Slingshotted a Star at a Blistering 6 Million KPH

“Seeing this star is really amazing as we know it must have formed in the galactic center, a place very different to our local environment. It is a visitor from a strange land,” said NASA Hubble Fellow Ting Li with the Carnegie Observatories and Princeton University, about the discovery of the ultrafast star, S5-HVS1 in 2019, traveling at a blistering 6 million km/h. The doomed star was slingshotted by the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way five million years ago at the dawn of the human species.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Piece by piece! Second part of Hubble Space Telescope is working almost a MONTH after it went into safe mode: Wide Field Camera 3 is responsible for looking at space in different wavelengths

NASA said on Monday that it is getting closer to bringing the Hubble Space Telescope back to 'normal science operations,' as it recovered the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) instrument on Sunday. This is the second instrument to come back online, after the Advanced Camera for Surveys instrument started working...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

The Magellanic Stream May Be 5 Times Closer to Us Than We Ever Realized

Distances in space are hard. Unless you know precisely how intrinsically bright something is, working out how far away it is is extremely difficult. And there's a lot of stuff out there in the cosmos for which intrinsic brightness is not well defined. This means that we can get distances very wrong sometimes. Case in point: new simulations show that a gigantic structure encircling the Milky Way may be a lot closer than we thought. That structure is the Magellanic Stream, a huge, high-velocity stream of gas wrapped most of the way around our galaxy. This long tendril of material originates in the Large...
ASTRONOMY

