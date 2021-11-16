ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theoretical breakthrough could boost data storage

By Massachusetts Institute of Technology
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trio of researchers that includes William Kuszmaul—a computer science Ph.D. student at MIT—has made a discovery that could lead to more efficient data storage and retrieval in computers. The team's findings relate to so-called "linear-probing hash tables," which were introduced in 1954 and are among the oldest, simplest,...

