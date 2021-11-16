Theoretical breakthrough could boost data storage

Citing GigaOm research for promotional reasons without an agreement is prohibited. See our terms of service for more info. Enterprises of all sizes are embracing hybrid cloud strategies that are ever more complex and structured, moving quickly from a first adoption phase, where data and applications are distributed manually and statically across different on-premises and cloud environments, to a new paradigm in which data and application mobility is the key to flexibility and agility. Now organizations want the freedom to choose where applications and data should run dynamically, depending on any number of business, technical, and financial factors. Kubernetes is instrumental in executing this vision, but it needs the right integration with infrastructure layers—such as storage—to make it happen.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO