Angelo State Alum appointed new Freshman College Dean

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Dr. Micheal W. Salisbury, dean of the Angelo State University College of Graduate Studies and Research, has been appointed the new dean of ASU’s Freshman College , effective Dec. 1, according to a release from Angelo State University on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

An Angelo State alum and an ASU faculty member since 2001, Salisbury has been acting as interim dean of the Freshman College. He is also a professor of animal science and research scientist in the ASU Department of Agriculture , where he previously served as department chair and coached ASU’s national champion Wool Judging Team.

As dean of the College of Graduate Studies and Research since June 2019, Salisbury has overseen ASU’s 30 graduate degree programs and 16 graduate certificate and certification programs, as well as all research programs and opportunities for faculty, undergraduates and graduate students. Under his leadership, ASU has recently added new master’s degrees in computer science and public health, as well as a doctorate in counseling psychology.

As chair of the Department of Agriculture, Salisbury oversaw 14 ASU faculty and staff, 14 adjunct research faculty, more than 475 undergraduate and graduate students in nine degree and certificate programs, and a budget of over $1.8 million. As a research scientist, he has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in research grants and has published and/or presented more than 130 research articles, abstracts and papers for industry journals, research bulletins and professional conferences. He has also made more than 50 invited presentations at agricultural and animal science workshops and symposia.

Dr. Don Topliff, ASU provost and vice president for academic affairs, announced Salisbury’s appointment as dean of the Freshman College.

“Following a national search and on-campus interviews with three excellent candidates, Dr. Salisbury was selected as the new dean,” Topliff said. “He is a true product of ASU, has proven his leadership as a professor, department chair and dean, and has a tremendous record for conducting and publishing valuable research. He brings a wealth of experience to this dean position and will provide excellent leadership to the Freshman College.”

Outside of ASU, Salisbury is a board member of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo and the Farm and Ranch Museum of the Concho Valley. He is the superintendent of the Collegiate Wool Judging Contests at the San Angelo, San Antonio and Houston stock shows, is active in regional and national 4-H and FFA activities, and is a member of the Texas Rambouillet Sheep Breeders’ Association.

Salisbury earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in animal science from ASU and his Ph.D. in animal science from New Mexico State University.

As dean of the Freshman College, Salisbury will oversee a variety of programs designed to assist new students with a successful transition to ASU, and to enhance their first-year experience through academic advising and tutoring, peer mentoring, learning communities and Signature Courses. He replaces the previous dean, Dr. John Wegner, who has returned to the teaching faculty in the ASU Department of English and Modern Languages.

A national search will be conducted to find a new dean for the College of Graduate Studies and Research. Salisbury will continue to serve as dean in the interim.

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing

