The masters of plush and paper-rock-scissors, Symbiote Studios, are heading to Comic-Con Special Edition next week, where you can find them at Booth #2235. In a split exclusive with Los Angeles Comic-Con, Symbiote will be bringing an exclusive Transformers Unicron plush for $39.99. It measures 14″ tall and 20″ wide, and is made with high quality soft minky fabric, so you can cuddle Unicron in those cold, winter nights ahead.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO