Research team formalizes novel data stream processing concept

By Oak Ridge National Laboratory
techxplore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of collaborators from the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Google Inc., Snowflake Inc. and Ververica GmbH has tested a computing concept that could help speed up real-time processing of data that stream on mobile and other electronic devices. The concept explores the function of...

techxplore.com

towardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Kafka Stream Processing in Python

A step-by-step guide to effortless processing of Kafka Streams in Python using Faust. Let us first provide a quick introduction to Apache Kafka for those who are not aware of this technology. Kafka, in a nutshell, is an open-source distributed event streaming platform by Apache. Kafka allows us to build...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Phys.org

How state policymakers can use data from novel study to meet climate goals

How many electric vehicles should be on the road in each state, and across the country, in 2030, 2040 and 2050 to meet climate goals? How much land will be needed for solar or wind farms? How large will the energy-sector workforce need to be?. Princeton University has released the...
HEALTH
nanowerk.com

PERSEPHONe: A training program to skill up early stage researchers to develop a novel technological platform for photonics based on perovskites

(Nanowerk News) A new training programme for young researchers has started: PERSEPHONe (PERovskite SEmiconductors for PHOtoNics). It is a joint research training and doctoral programme, implemented by a partnership of highly ranked universities, research institutions and industrial research partners spread over 6 different countries. The project will involve 14 Early...
ENGINEERING
dataversity.net

How Transformer-Based Machine Learning Can Power Fintech Data Processing

Machine learning (ML) has enabled a whole host of innovations and new business models in fintech, driving breakthroughs in areas such as personalized wealth management, automated fraud detection, and real-time small business accounting tools. For a long time, one of the most significant challenges of machine learning has been the amount and quality of data that is required to train machine learning models. Recent developments of Transformer architectures, however, have started to change this equation.
SOFTWARE
Newswise

Artificial intelligence in the intensive care unit: UF researchers developing novel solutions

Newswise — In the intensive care unit of the future, a patient’s pain level will be captured through visual cues such as body movement and facial expressions. Sensors will record head and limb movements, posture and mobility. Other monitors will detect and adjust light and noise levels to optimal levels. Computer algorithms will analyze the torrents of data flowing from the patient and their room, giving physicians the ability to make timelier, more precise treatment decisions.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Cybin Unveils Data Suggesting Its Novel Psilocybin Analog Is the 'Superior Molecule'

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. Pre-clinical studies demonstrated multiple advantages, including less patient variability, faster onset of action, shorter duration of effect, and improved brain penetration. A new psilocybin analog created by biopharmaceutical company Cybin shows superior qualities over oral psilocybin for...
HEALTH
Phys.org

Nonlinear fundamental research of novel photonic devices with thickness control

Fiber lasers are widely used in the fields of optical communications, medical surgery, laser processing and lidar due to their advantages of good beam quality, compact structure, low cost and good compatibility. Therefore, they are considered to be one of the lasers with broad application prospects. On the other hand, with the further development of nanomaterial technology, two-dimensional materials with strong nonlinearity and fast relaxation process have gradually attracted widespread attention. So far, some two-dimensional materials have been successfully applied to fiber lasers as saturable absorbers and achieved ultrashort pulses.
CHEMISTRY
softwareengineeringdaily.com

Heroku’s Streaming Data Connectors and Best Practices

Heroku has three managed data service offerings: Heroku Postgres, Heroku Redis, and Apache Kafka on Heroku. According to this article from Heroku, more developers are choosing upfront to include Kafka in their architecture, rather than opting to integrate it later in an application’s lifecycle. This is evidence of a growing, recent trend towards architecting event-driven applications. By no means is event-driven architecture a novel architectural paradigm; enterprises have been building event-driven systems long before Kafka was open-sourced. Kafka lowered the barrier to entry into the world of event-driven applications. However, in the case of an application built on Heroku Postgres, there was not a straightforward way to integrate Kafka into an application’s architecture. Sure, developers could integrate Kafka connectors into their system, but this could be tedious. This point of integration between Kafka and the rest of the system was not an out-of-the-box solution.
COMPUTERS
institutionalinvestor.com

Why APIs are Vital for Investment Research Processes

Since their earliest uses in online commerce two decades ago, application programming interfaces (APIs) have become increasingly critical to make different technologies play well together. Their most visible role is as a front-end tool, offering straightforward, easy-to-use interface that lets people perform sophisticated functions involving several applications – typically without needing to know anything about those tasks or applications. APIs also serve as intelligent agents that connect, translate, and augment the info that passes among apps, allowing a blizzard of varied data to move effectively across multiple systems.
SOFTWARE
techxplore.com

Innovative fabric enables digital communication between wearers, nearby devices

Imagine your car starting the moment you get in because it recognizes the jacket you're wearing. Consider the value of a hospital gown that continuously measures and transmits a patient's vital signs. These are just two applications made possible by a new "body area network"-enabling fabric invented by engineers at the University of California, Irvine.
NFL
techxplore.com

Partner predictions fare better than either AI or humans alone

Artificial intelligence (AI) can assess far more data far more quickly than any single human can do. With such immense pools of information, AI should be able to consider past data, process all the implications and produce a reliable prediction better than a human—right? That may not always be the case, according to a multi-institution research team who examined the synergies between how humans and AI make predictions.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

First-Party Data is Critical for Data-Driven Marketing: GoodFirms Research 2021

GoodFirms, the leading research and review platform, recently revealed its latest survey on the Data-Driven Marketing: Metrics, Important Elements & Trends. This research study from GoodFirms yields actionable insights into the current state of data-driven marketing with a focus on key metrics, current trends, challenges, and elements that constitute a modern approach to data-driven marketing.
MARKETS
techxplore.com

The age of exascale and the future of supercomputing

Argonne looks to exascale and beyond, sorting out the relationship between computing and experimental facilities, the need for speed and AI's role in making it all work. In 1949, physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) newly minted Argonne National Laboratory ordered the construction of the Argonne Version of the Institute's Digital Automatic Computer, or AVIDAC. A modified version of the first electronic computer built at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, it was intended to help solve complex problems in the design of nuclear reactors.
ENGINEERING
towardsdatascience.com

5 Data Science Concepts to Improve Your Life

How to use concepts from economics, statistics, and data science to think more clearly and make better decisions. Concepts help you understand the world. The concepts from data science can be applied throughout life, from finance to healthcare to career choice, forming an important discipline for understanding how the world works. In this article you’ll learn:
SCIENCE
techxplore.com

Theoretical breakthrough could boost data storage

A trio of researchers that includes William Kuszmaul—a computer science Ph.D. student at MIT—has made a discovery that could lead to more efficient data storage and retrieval in computers. The team's findings relate to so-called "linear-probing hash tables," which were introduced in 1954 and are among the oldest, simplest, and...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

BigID Privacy Impact Assessment evaluates data processing risk

BigID introduced the Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) app to help organizations assess and communicate their privacy risk. BigID’s PIA app, part of the BigID Privacy Suite, enables organizations to identify, document, and minimize the risk associated with personally identifiable information (PII) to determine if data processing is considered a high privacy risk.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Data Labeling for AI Products: How to Process Thousands of Data Labels

The global AI market is v[alued at over $40 billion] and continues to grow at a rapid pace. Data labeling has emerged as one of the bedrocks of the current AI boom. Some sources predict that the global data-labeling market will exceed $8 billion by 2030. The data labeling market is also growing, in fact growing at almost 30% per year**. This is because whoever can get their hands on more data and whoever can label this data faster, cheaper, and more accurately – has a competitive advantage.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Beware The Digital Disruptors: How Established Companies Can Stay Nimble

John Dillon is the CEO of Aerospike. John has more than 30 years of experience building high-growth technology companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) turned 125 this year. Many of the world's most well-known corporate powerhouses are listed on the Dow, but the average duration of companies in the DJIA has been trending down for decades. In fact, the average length of companies in today's Dow is 15 to 20 years. And 63% of the changes have occurred following the development of microprocessors in the 1970s. Prominence today does not guarantee future success.
ECONOMY

