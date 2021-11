This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Rivkin Radler and Ferraiuoli LLC filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Panama-based Advanced Total Marketing Systems Inc. The suit pursues claims against freight shipping and trucking company Big Stock Inc. for the alleged wrongful importation and distribution of Advanced Total’s ‘Zambos’ and ‘Yummies’ food products into the United States. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-19837, Advanced Total Marketing Systems, Inc. v. Big Stock, Inc.

