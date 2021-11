Grey has named Amber Guild as CEO for the agency’s New York flagship office. Guild comes to Grey after serving as president of the T Brand portfolio at The New York Times. “Amber has built great brands and businesses across every discipline from advertising and design to social and experiential marketing,” Michael Houston, worldwide CEO at Grey, said in a statement. “Her experience running businesses at the intersection of creativity and culture make her a natural to lead our growing flagship office. I look forward to seeing her apply her unique skills to deliver the next generation of ideas for our clients.”

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO