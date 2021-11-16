ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most school districts meet, exceed educational expectations

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The latest report card from the state Department of Public Instruction shows about 95% of Wisconsin school districts met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations last year, despite the challenging conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Across Wisconsin, 399 of the 421 public school districts were rated at three stars or higher on the report card’s five-star scale.

DPI scores districts and schools in four priority areas; including student achievement, academic growth, target group outcomes and students prepared for post-secondary education. The latter is determined by metrics that include graduation and attendance rates.

For the 2020-2021 school year, 2,101 public schools and 376 choice schools received report cards, the State Journal reported. Of those schools, 1,781 met, exceeded, or significantly exceeded expectations. Of the total schools, 199 public schools and 240 choice schools did not have enough available data to receive scored report cards, according to the DPI.

No report cards were released in the 2019-2020 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in he prior years, 2018-2019, about 96% of the districts met expectations or performed better than expected.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

