ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadsworth, OH

‘The buck stopped here’: Sub shop closed after buck breaks through front door, damages dining room

By Suzanne Stratford, Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNuWf_0cyaioDR00

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — The Sub Station in Wadsworth is cleaning up after a buck crashed through the restaurant’s front door and damaged the dining room.

McDonald’s offering Egg McMuffin at ‘throwback price’ for one morning only

In a Facebook post, the restaurant owners said the buck caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the shop.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5A1a_0cyaioDR00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHJ8O_0cyaioDR00

The community stepped up to help with cleaning, which is expected to take days.

Nurse tells why she’s refusing COVID shot, not letting her kids get it either

To alert the public it’s closed over the next few days, the boarded-up front door has signs that say, “Oh, Deer! We are closed today,” and “Closed due to deer crossing.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RsZPE_0cyaioDR00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cAULF_0cyaioDR00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxesO_0cyaioDR00

The restaurant said the buck was hurt severely but escaped.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Wadsworth, OH
City
Mcdonald, OH
Wadsworth, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#The Dining Room#Weather#Nurse#Covid#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy