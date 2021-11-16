‘The buck stopped here’: Sub shop closed after buck breaks through front door, damages dining room

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — The Sub Station in Wadsworth is cleaning up after a buck crashed through the restaurant’s front door and damaged the dining room.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant owners said the buck caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the shop.

The community stepped up to help with cleaning, which is expected to take days.

To alert the public it’s closed over the next few days, the boarded-up front door has signs that say, “Oh, Deer! We are closed today,” and “Closed due to deer crossing.”

The restaurant said the buck was hurt severely but escaped.

