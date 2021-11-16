ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. captain Davis Love III says Tiger Woods can pick his role for the 2022 Presidents Cup in Charlotte

By Bob Harig
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavis Love III would be more than happy to have Tiger Woods serve as one of his assistants at next year's Presidents Cup. He'd rather have him at Quail Hollow in Charlotte playing. Love is the 2022 U.S. Presidents Cup captain after twice serving as a U.S. Ryder Cup...

