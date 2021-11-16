ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Tobacco, MD

Port Tobacco Players celebrates their Grand Reopening

La Plata, MD (November 11, 2021) – Port Tobacco Players celebrated the grand reopening of the theater after having been closed for 20 months. An official ribbon-cutting was attended by Mayor Jeannine Elizabeth James, Council members James Goldsmith (Ward I) and Evalyne Louise Bryant-Ward (Ward III), PTP Board members, and members and patrons of the theater. Afterward, guests were invited to attend the Invitational Dress Rehearsal for the production “MTI’s All Together Now!” which ran the following weekend.

Forced to close during the COVID pandemic, PTP relied on city, county, state, and federal grants as well as fundraisers and donations from patrons to keep the lights on even though there were no shows being performed.

During this rare opportunity when the theater was quiet volunteers and local contractors were busy renovating the space, particularly in the past ten months. Auditorium walls were recovered to provide better aesthetics and sound for our audiences and the green room, dressing rooms, and rehearsal hall have fresh paint and flooring. Our lobby has been extended into the space previously rented and its design is an homage to the original movie theater in an art deco style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Emm4v_0cyahmUC00

Port Tobacco Players has been an integral part of La Plata, Charles County, and Southern Maryland since 1947 when the Players were conceived in Stagg Hall. In 1974 they found a new home in an old 1940’s movie theater at 508 Charles Street in downtown La Plata. In 2002 they were able to raise the money to purchase and renovate the theater. They expanded in 2010 to include a much-needed rehearsal hall and costume storage area.

The post Port Tobacco Players celebrates their Grand Reopening appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

