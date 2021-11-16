ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Williams Picks Up United East Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LLgLo_0cyahOUs00

LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior Karon Williams (Rockville, Md./Richard Montgomery) was selected as the United East Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week ending November 14 as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

Karon Williams dribbling vs. Salisbury (2.8.21) Credit: Bill Wood

Williams helped the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team split their games at the Rebecca Martin Memorial Tip-Off Tournament hosted by McDaniel College on November 12-13. The 5-4 guard was named to the All-Tournament Team after averaging 16.0 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.5 steals.

In a tough 64-30 loss to The Catholic University of America, Williams led the squad with 11 points, three steals, two assists, and two rebounds.

The Seahawks rebounded the next day with a 67-54 victory over Methodist University as Williams matched her career-high of 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting with a pair of three-pointers and handed out a career-best seven assists. She also added four boards and two steals.

St. Mary’s College (1-2) will make the trek to Chestertown, Md., on Wednesday, November 17, to take on Washington College in a non-conference game at 7:00 p.m.

2021-22 United East Conference Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

  • Nov. 8 – Katie Armstrong, Penn State Berks, Sr., G
  • Nov. 15 – Karon Williams , St. Mary’s College, Sr., G

The post Williams Picks Up United East Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Men’s Basketball Grounded by No. 14 Johns Hopkins

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Four starters scored in double figures Saturday evening as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team competed in the Pride of Maryland hosted by Stevenson University. St. Mary’s College (0-2) took on No. 14 Johns Hopkins University (3-1), falling 75-53 as Johns Hopkins outscored the Seahawks, 43-23, in the second half.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Women’s Swimming Posts Season-Bests at Washington College

Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) tallied a season-best time in the 100 breaststroke as Kidd won the event in 1:11.02. Kidd picked up another season-best time in the 200 individual medley, winning it in 2:16.92, while senior captain Bailey Edgren (Canton, Conn./Canton) came in second in 2:31.85 followed by sophomore Julia Milner (Middletown, Md./Middletown) in third in 2:39.32.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Schwenk Sets 100 Backstroke School Record to Lead St. Mary’s College Men’s Swimming

CHESTERTOWN, Md. – First-year Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) continued his strong start to his Seahawk career as Schwenk notched the school record in the 100 backstroke Saturday afternoon at Washington College. St. Mary’s College (4-5) dropped a 154-82 non-conference decision to the host Shoremen (4-2) as the Seahawks won three events. Schwenk broke the 21-month-old 100 backstroke record by […] The post Schwenk Sets 100 Backstroke School Record to Lead St. Mary’s College Men’s Swimming appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
City
Salisbury, MD
Rockville, MD
Sports
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland College Basketball
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Women’s Basketball Drops Match to Washington College

CHESTERTOWN, MD– The St. Mary’s Women’s Basketball squad hit the road once more to take on the Shorewomen of Washington College in a non-conference matchup Wednesday night. Coming off of their first win of the season, the Seahawks were ready to see some action again and keep the wins rolling in. However, the Shorewomen had a […] The post St. Mary’s Women’s Basketball Drops Match to Washington College appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blaisdell Selected as October Seahawk of the Month

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – — Madeleine Blaisdell (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) was named the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Seahawk of the Month for the month of October. The Department of Athletics & Recreation executive team selects the Seahawk of the Month award recipient each month. Blaisdell paced the Seahawks...
SOCCER
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM Men’s Basketball Returns to Hardwood

The College of Southern Maryland men’s basketball team began their 2021-22 season on November 3. Their record stands at 1-6 after their weekend trip to the Cape Fear Classic at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, North Carolina. CSM started off the season with a 99-94 overtime loss at WVU Potomac State College. Freshman guard […] The post CSM Men’s Basketball Returns to Hardwood appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Gabrielle Smallwood Hired as CSM Athletic Coordinator

Gabrielle Smallwood was recently hired to be the College of Southern Maryland athletic department’s Athletic Coordinator in September of 2021. She comes to CSM from fellow Maryland JUCO school Frederick Community College, where she was the Head Athletic Trainer from the summer of 2019 to September 2021. Smallwood was hired at FCC after completing her […] The post Gabrielle Smallwood Hired as CSM Athletic Coordinator appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
FREDERICK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy