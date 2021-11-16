ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers

By HappyCaraT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winnipeg Jets are playing the Edmonton Oilers for the first game between the two teams (that matters) since the Jets swept the Oilers in the playoffs last season. The Oilers started the season red hot, but have since slipped back down to Earth. However, they should not be underestimated...

