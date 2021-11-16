Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Winnipeg Jets sure are something! Against the LA Kings, the Jets spent 3 periods not knowing what to do with themselves. Was the team there to play hockey, or take a nap? For about 55 minutes, it appeared to be “take a nap”. The Kings didn’t do much of anything on the puck, yet managed to defensively dominate Winnipeg for most of the game. LA converted on a nasty Grundstrom shot (that I would have hoped Helly could stop) and a Lemieux goal thanks to a baffling lack of defensive effort from Scheifele. Despite Winnipeg’s sleepwalker performance, a DeMelo short-handed goal turned the tide and forced both teams to overtime. Scheifele, attempting to atone for his poor regulation game, sniped a one-timer to grant Winnipeg both points. Well then!

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO