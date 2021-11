MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — According to the Monroe County Sheriff Department, a one-vehicle fatal crash occurred late Friday night in Frenchtown Township, Michigan. A 2007 GMC Gray Sierra, driven by 38-year-old Randell Letellier, was traveling eastbound on Nadeau road at a high rate of speed before losing control and going off the roadway. The vehicle then landed in a ditch and continued to move eastbound through the ditch before striking two utility poles. After the second utility pole, the vehicle came to rest.

