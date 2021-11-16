Tulsa Ballet to perform brand new version of The Nutcracker this holiday season

Tulsa Ballet will premiere a brand new version of Tulsa’s holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, this December filled with brand new sets, costumes, and choreography.

After 17 years on the stage, Marcello Angelini’s The Nutcracker will be updated this December with a modern new version complete with:



moving scenery

projections

over one thousand new costumes

new choreography by world-renowned choreographers Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong, who both have been previous Resident Choreographers of Tulsa Ballet.

Officials with Tulsa Ballet say audiences will be taken back to the original setting of the performance set in early nineteenth-century Germany. The ballet will follow the story of young Marie as she follows her Nutcracker Prince through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets.

A cast of nearly 100 local children will join the dancers of the Tulsa Ballet on stage.

Angelini had this to say about the return of the ballet, as well as the updates:

“The Nutcracker is truly an American tradition. Last year’s interruption makes this year’s The Nutcracker uniquely significant for our community. First, because it signals a return to some sort of human and emotional normalcy, and then for the return of one of our most cherished holiday traditions. And, just as important, because this year’s The Nutcracker will mark the World Premiere of the third version this company has performed in its 65-year history. A return to tradition with a brand new tradition!



Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong have created stunning new work. One that incorporates 21st-century technology while taking us back to the traditional setting of the Victorian era. We know this production will entertain Tulsans for years to come.”

After years of working with both Caniparoli and Cong, Angelini knew they would make the perfect team bring a new magical version to the stage.

“We really created it for all ages. It’s magical and it’s for the young at heart," Caniparoli adds. "We want you to be able to bring your children and see it through the children’s eyes. I just really wanted it to be entertaining and go from generation to generation.”

The new sets and costumes were built over the last year and a half in New Zealand by Australian designer Tracy Grant Lord. Due to shipping delays caused by the pandemic, the arrival of the sets and costumes was delayed for nearly four months.

With the assistance of costume shops all over the country and a few extra hands in the Tulsa Ballet wardrobe department, the new production will premiere this December 10-19.

Anyone interested to see the new Nutcracker can purchase tickets from Tulsa Ballet's website .

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --