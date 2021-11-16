ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Ballet to perform brand new version of The Nutcracker this holiday season

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBnJ7_0cyagVBG00

Tulsa Ballet will premiere a brand new version of Tulsa’s holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, this December filled with brand new sets, costumes, and choreography.

After 17 years on the stage, Marcello Angelini’s The Nutcracker will be updated this December with a modern new version complete with:

  • moving scenery
  • projections
  • over one thousand new costumes
  • new choreography by world-renowned choreographers Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong, who both have been previous Resident Choreographers of Tulsa Ballet.

Officials with Tulsa Ballet say audiences will be taken back to the original setting of the performance set in early nineteenth-century Germany. The ballet will follow the story of young Marie as she follows her Nutcracker Prince through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets.

A cast of nearly 100 local children will join the dancers of the Tulsa Ballet on stage.

Angelini had this to say about the return of the ballet, as well as the updates:

“The Nutcracker is truly an American tradition. Last year’s interruption makes this year’s The Nutcracker uniquely significant for our community. First, because it signals a return to some sort of human and emotional normalcy, and then for the return of one of our most cherished holiday traditions. And, just as important, because this year’s The Nutcracker will mark the World Premiere of the third version this company has performed in its 65-year history. A return to tradition with a brand new tradition!

Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong have created stunning new work. One that incorporates 21st-century technology while taking us back to the traditional setting of the Victorian era. We know this production will entertain Tulsans for years to come.”

After years of working with both Caniparoli and Cong, Angelini knew they would make the perfect team bring a new magical version to the stage.

“We really created it for all ages. It’s magical and it’s for the young at heart," Caniparoli adds. "We want you to be able to bring your children and see it through the children’s eyes. I just really wanted it to be entertaining and go from generation to generation.”

The new sets and costumes were built over the last year and a half in New Zealand by Australian designer Tracy Grant Lord. Due to shipping delays caused by the pandemic, the arrival of the sets and costumes was delayed for nearly four months.

With the assistance of costume shops all over the country and a few extra hands in the Tulsa Ballet wardrobe department, the new production will premiere this December 10-19.

Anyone interested to see the new Nutcracker can purchase tickets from Tulsa Ballet's website .

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
johnstonsunrise.net

Festival Ballet Providence presents all new production of 'The Nutcracker'

Festival Ballet Providence (FBP) is excited to present an all-new version of its annual holiday classic, “The Nutcracker,” featuring new sets, costumes, choreography in a new venue. For the first time, the ballet will be performed at Veterans Memorial Auditorium (“The Vets”) offering twice as many performances as in years past, giving audiences more opportunities to enjoy the show, one that has delighted generations of audiences in Providence since 1978.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Denver

Colorado Ballet’s Holiday Classic ‘The Nutcracker’ Gets Whole New Look

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Ballet is bringing back its holiday favorite “The Nutcracker” — but this production is going to look a little different. (credit: Colorado Ballet) The Nutcracker premiered 129-years-ago, and has been a holiday classic ever since. The story begins with Clara befriending the Nutcracker, who then comes to life on Christmas Eve night to battle against the evil, Mouse King. A win against the mice transforms the Nutcracker into a handsome Prince, and he and Clara travel to the Land of Sweets. It’s a beautiful fantasy, that has become a tradition for many families. “I would say it’s the story...
DENVER, CO
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga City Ballet 27th Anniversary Production of The Nutcracker

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Celebrate the holidays with the whole family and join Saratoga City Ballet for its spectacular 27th Anniversary production of The Nutcracker, with Artistic Director Beth Fecteau at the majestic Hart Theater at The Egg, Empire State Plaza, Albany on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Gephardt Daily

Ballet West’s ‘The Nutcracker’ will return to live performances this Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ballet West’s “The Nutcracker” will return to live performances this holiday season. Choreographed by Ballet West Founder Willam Christensen, “The Nutcracker” will run for 23 matinee and evening performances from Dec. 4 through Dec. 26 at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre at 50 W. 200 South. Evening performances begin at 7 p.m., with matinees at 2 p.m., and a holiday matinee on Christmas Eve at noon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
San Francisco Chronicle

Celebrate the season with Smuin's "The Christmas Ballet, back on stages this holiday season!

Smuin Contemporary Ballet returns to the stage to celebrate the holidays, with performances around the Bay Area! A favorite seasonal treat, "The Christmas Ballet" is set to holiday tunes and incorporates a variety of styles including ballet, tap, jazz, and swing. The first act, Classical Christmas, features dancers in brilliant white ensembles performing to time-honored carols of the holiday season. The Cool Christmas second act delivers a red-hot costume change along with modern festive numbers, including the iconic “Santa Baby” featuring a 42-foot long feather boa. This year’s edition will also feature two exciting world premieres.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
veronews.com

‘Nutcracker,’ sweet! Vero Classical Ballet readies holiday treat

The dancers at Vero Classical Ballet are readying their pointe shoes for their annual performances of the perennial holiday favorite “The Nutcracker,” taking place Nov. 27 at the Vero Beach High School Performing Arts Center. Since 2005, the nonprofit ballet school has offered classes, with a focus on Russian Classical...
VERO BEACH, FL
WRDW-TV

Local ballet prepares for 50th year of ‘The Nutcracker’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This month, the Colton Ballet Company is going on its 50th year of putting on “The Nutcracker” production. We met up with the dancers. It’s been a holiday tradition since 1971. Colton Ballet has been rehearsing for its production of “The Nutcracker” since September. “It is...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballet Dancers#Ballet Company#Thanksgiving#American#Victorian#Tulsans
yourcentralvalley.com

Kick-off the holiday season with The Nutcracker at the Saroyan Theatre

Santa Barbara’s internationally acclaimed State Street Ballet and Valley Performing Arts Council return to the Saroyan Theatre with performances of the holiday classic, The Nutcracker, November 20th. Each year, the company’s dancers work with talented students from across the valley to bring this holiday tradition to life with students participating in numerous roles from Angels to Bon Bons and more.
FRESNO, CA
theweektoday.com

‘New England Nutcracker’ to feature Tri-Town performers

New Bedford Ballet will perform its annual production of A New England Nutcracker Dec. 4 - 12 at the NBB Community Theatre, located at 2459 Purchase Street in New Bedford. The localized take on the classic ballet will feature multiple Tri-Town performers. Ten performances will take place over two weekends.
THEATER & DANCE
Boston Herald

Boston Ballet’s new season features 8 world premieres

In two weeks, the Boston Ballet begins an epic run of 35 performances of “The Nutcracker” in 31 days. In May of 2022, the company closes its 2021-2022 season with artistic director Mikko Nissinen’s second take on Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s work with “Swan Lake.” Between the Nissinen-lead classics, the Boston Ballet brings a striking eight world-premieres to the Boston Opera house stage.
BOSTON, MA
ABC 4

Ballet West’s ‘Nutcracker’ ticket sales on track to be the highest in 25 years

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For many families, seeing The Nutcracker is not only a beloved Christmas institution, it’s synonymous with the holiday season. Last year, COVID-related restrictions on gathering made it impossible for companies to present the classic ballet, robbing many dancers of the chance to perform and audiences of the ability to enjoy this time-honored tradition. While many companies – including Salt Lake City’s Ballet West – opted to present the show virtually, the fanfare and festivity of a night out at the theater was decidedly missing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
livelytimes.com

Star power for Yellowstone Ballet Nutcracker

The Yellowstone Ballet Company presents its 30th annual production of Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic, The Nutcracker, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Willson Auditorium in Bozeman. Nicole Assaad, formerly of Hong Kong Ballet, dances the role of Clara, the girl who breaks the Rat Queen’s evil spell and restores Count...
BOZEMAN, MT
kadn.com

Lafayette Ballet Theatre's 'The Nutcracker' Getting Ready For The Stage

The Lafayette Ballet Theatre is full speed ahead, getting their rendition of 'The Nutcracker' ready for the stage. This year, LBT plans to have a live audience now that Covid-19 cases are slowing in the state. Tha Acadiana holiday tradition takes the stage on December 11th and 12th. Click here to buy your tickets.
LAFAYETTE, LA
rosevilletoday.com

The Nutcracker Placer Theatre Ballet in Auburn

Tickets On Sale Now for Christmas Holiday Tradition. Auburn, Calif.- A holiday tradition returns in 2021 as Placer Theatre Ballet presents The Nutcracker for a five-night engagement at Placer High. At a Christmas Eve party a young girl, Clara is given a magical nutcracker doll. The Nutcracker comes to life...
AUBURN, CA
thesuntimesnews.com

Ballet Chelsea’s The Nutcracker Returns to the Stage December 2021

Ballet Chelsea is proud to present its 24th annual production of The Nutcracker December 11 and 12. This is Ballet Chelsea’s fourth year of collaboration with the Jackson Symphony Orchestra—expect a spectacular event! This exhilarating production brings music and dance together for three performances, at the Potter Center in Jackson, Michigan.
CHELSEA, MI
thecitymenus.com

Nutcracker Ballet Returns to Center for the Arts

In what has become a local tradition, Carrollton Center for the Arts will launch its Christmas season programming with the 2021 production of The Nutcracker Ballet this weekend. “At four years old, my mom took me to The Nutcracker for the first time and I was transfixed,” said the show’s...
CARROLLTON, GA
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
894K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy