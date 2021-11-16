ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Fiona Dourif on Returning to ‘Chucky’s World & That Love Scene With Jennifer Tilly

By SYFY/USA Network
Vincennes Sun Commercial
 6 days ago

Fiona Dourif on Returning to ‘Chucky’s World...

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Star Jennifer Love Hewitt Debuts New Look

While taking some time off from the set of her hit series 9-1-1, Jennifer Love Hewitt took to her Instagram Stories to share some pics of her new look. According to Hello! Magazine, The 9-1-1 star has decided to chop off her long hair and dyed it the color blue. She showed off her look as she was driving in her car and singing along to one of her favorite songs, I Love You Always Forever by Donna Lewis.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fiona Dourif
Person
Jennifer Tilly
bloody-disgusting.com

“Chucky”: Andy and Kyle from the Original ‘Child’s Play’ Movies Return in Images from Next Week’s Episode!

We got our hands on several images for next week’s episode, “Cape Queer”, which gives us a new look at Alex Vincent‘s return as Andy Barclay, the young boy from the very first Child’s Play (1988) film. It also offers up our very first look at and confirmation of Christine Elise‘s return as Kyle from Child’s Play 2.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Chucky episode 6: First look at Andy Barclay and Kyle’s return

Chucky episode 6 promises to be another epic installment in the horror series as two major characters from the franchise return. SYFY has released new photos showing Alex Vincent and Christine Elise reprising their roles as Andy Barclay and his foster sister Kyle. For those watching Chucky as it airs,...
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Sneak Peek at Next Week’s “Chucky” Teases the Return of Andy and…Kyle?! [Video]

We got our hands on the promo for week’s episode, “Cape Queer”, which gives us our first look at Alex Vincent‘s return as Andy Barclay, the young boy from the very first Child’s Play (1988) film. Even more surprising, there’s a flashed shot of Christine Elise as Kyle in Child’s Play 2. Elise made a surprise appearance at the very end of Cult of Chucky, where she discovers Chucky’s decapitated and extremely mutilated head. Will she be showing up in “Chucky”?
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

How “Chucky” Turned Fiona Dourif into Brad Dourif’s Charles Lee Ray for Flashbacks to the 1980s

We had been promised that this week’s episode of “Chucky” would bring Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky character Nica Pierce back into the mix, the character of course played by Brad Dourif‘s real-life daughter Fiona Dourif in the previous two feature films. But what we didn’t realize is that Fiona would be pulling double duty in the episode, in a surprising way.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World That Love Scene
Collider

New 'Chucky' Images Tease Return of Classic Characters From Original 'Child's Play'

The last episode of Chucky marked the return of franchise favorite characters Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) and Nica (Fiona Dourif), so it should be no surprise that other characters from the ongoing Child’s Play series are set to return. However, these new returns could be the most critical yet. That’s because Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) and Kyle (Christine Elise) have been confirmed to return in next week’s episode, “Cape Queer.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
US Magazine

Love Hard’s Scene Stealer Heather McMahan Is Extending Her ‘Farewell Tour’: ‘We Peel Back the Layers’

Heather McMahan’s “The Farewell Tour” is just getting started — and it’s not the only thing on the comedian’s 2022 vision board. “It’s a joyful show. I’m poking fun at myself. It is just a night of cheetah print and sequins and giggles. And we just dig through it — all the uncomfortable things we went through last year, we peel back the layers of that and just dive in. And for me, comedy is if something makes you uncomfortable, let’s talk about it,” the 34-year-old actress exclusively told Us Weekly backstage at her Town Hall show on Thursday, November 18. “If you get into it and you talk about the dark, heavy s—t, that’s when you can live in the light.”
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Five Scenes That Made Us Fall in Love with The O.C.

They don’t make teen dramas like they used to. There’s just something different about the television shows from the 90’s to early 2000’s that were able to capture the essence of youth. It feels nostalgic to look back to a carefree time in one’s life where problems usually revolved only around boys and school. One of the most popular teen dramas of its time was The O.C. The Fox Network series aired for a good four seasons, and revolved around the affluent lives of wealthy families living in Orange County. The episodes tackled everything from family issues, friendships, and romantic relationships, all carefully crafted with a killer soundtrack that was ahead of its time. It was teen drama at its finest, and one I wouldn’t mind re-watching all over again. Here are five scenes that made us fall in love with The O.C.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy