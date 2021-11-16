Teenage barber uses a school suspension to grow his business

16-year-old Cameron Tucker, was giving haircuts in the school bathroom in Detroit, to his friends until he got suspended. Now, people are calling him an entrepreneur. He learned over the summer how to cut hair when his cousin needed a trim. Now he makes a little cash by cutting his friends’ hair and saves money by doing his own. He says he was in the wrong place, and wrong time cutting hair at the school. But now, he’s been in contact with local barbershop owner, Sebastian Jackson, who cuts everyone from Jalen Rose to Reggie Bush, and has been offered an apprenticeship. See, there are happy endings! Keep hustling Cameron!

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO