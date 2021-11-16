ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Teenage barber uses a school suspension to grow his business

WAMU
 7 days ago

Cameron Tucker, 16, worked on his classmates until...

wamu.org

101wkqx.com

This kid ran his own business, in high school!

16-year-old Cameron Tucker, was giving haircuts in the school bathroom in Detroit, to his friends until he got suspended. Now, people are calling him an entrepreneur. He learned over the summer how to cut hair when his cousin needed a trim. Now he makes a little cash by cutting his friends’ hair and saves money by doing his own. He says he was in the wrong place, and wrong time cutting hair at the school. But now, he’s been in contact with local barbershop owner, Sebastian Jackson, who cuts everyone from Jalen Rose to Reggie Bush, and has been offered an apprenticeship. See, there are happy endings! Keep hustling Cameron!
DETROIT, MI
capecoddaily.com

Local Group Seeks Alternatives to School Suspensions

CHATHAM – Behavioral Health Innovators, Inc. recently announced that they have received a grant of $101,000 from the Peter & Elizabeth Tower Foundation to support the new Cape Cod Positive Alternative to School Suspension (PASS) program. The pilot program seeks to replace school suspensions and address mental health… .
MENTAL HEALTH

