A 20th Anniversary ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Is Coming to HBO Max

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone opened in theaters on November 16, 2001 — 20 years ago today. So today is an especially good day to announce the first-ever Harry Potter cast reunion, which is coming to HBO Max on New Year’s Day. The show is titled Harry Potter...

Movies
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

