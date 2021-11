There was once a ball pit and slides. Now a harsh concrete area, void of any sign of life. Laughter and playtime at this McDonald's and so many like it was replaced with a meager, uncomfortable, and overall uninviting seating area. Hard benches with sharp edges that are just the perfect height for a child to smack their face on them while running excitedly to show their mother a chicken nugget that looks like their cat.

